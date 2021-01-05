Intouch Insight Ltd. Announces COVID-19 Employee Health Screening to Help Employers Curb Workplace Outbreaks

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch" or the "Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) today announces that it has launched a COVID Screening application to allow organizations to adhere to the Center for Disease Control ("CDC") and Public Health Agency of Canada ("PHAC") guidelines. The product can be used by anyone looking to ensure that they are adhering to government recommendations and requirements regarding the health and safety of its employees or visitors. The Intouch application comes with robust tracking, alerting and reporting capabilities and is flexible enough to be easily customized by all users as tracking focus shifts towards areas such as vaccinations. More information on the product can be found at https://www.intouchinsight.com/covid-19-employee-health-screening.

"As we were putting together our internal protocols for a safe return to our own offices, we realized that the Intouch technology was uniquely capable of assisting us. With a small development effort we were able to configure the product to allow us to adhere to PHAC guidelines and provide our own employees with a very simple tool to use when checking in for the day. A second version based off of the CDC guidelines accommodating organizations outside of Canada will be released later this week. As a result, we are pleased to launch both of these offerings to support businesses world-wide in ensuring safe return to work for their employees," said Cameron Watt, President and CEO.

"Our product has a number of advantages over the forms we have been seeing in use including the fact that we allow for robust reporting and tracking, as well as the ability to use alerts. For example, if someone answers a certain way an email alert can be sent immediately to their supervisor or any other individual or group designated to be notified. In addition, because the technology that the screening tool is built on was designed with multi-location businesses in mind, the tool is uniquely positioned to accommodate the needs of organizations who want centralized reporting of COVID screening information across disparate locations. Organizations will also be in a position to ensure participant safety while having access to trend data helping them manage within their organization," said Watt.

Certain statements included in this news release, including those relating to the Company's proposed transaction, future revenues and expansion, contain forward-looking statements, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to expectations, estimates, future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

