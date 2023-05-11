INTOUCH INSIGHT ANNOUNCES A BOARD REVITALIZATION PLAN INCLUDING THE NOMINATION OF TWO NEW DIRECTORS

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions , today announced that it is embarking on a revitalization project around its Board of Directors ("the Board"). At the Company's upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") it will be expanding its Board to seven directors and putting forward two new nominee Board members. Subsequently, at the Company's AGM in 2024, two of the long-standing Board members are expected to be stepping down from the Board. In addition, the current Chair, Michael Gaffney, will not be running for the position of Chair and the Board intends to nominate Eric Buetel. These actions will ensure an orderly transition and knowledge transfer as part of the Board revitalization efforts.

After an extensive search, Intouch is pleased to have found two well-qualified Board nominees, Ms. Lee Bennett and Ms. Jennifer Batley who intend to stand for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Intouch Insight Ltd. on June 22, 2023.

Ms. Jennifer Batley brings a unique combination of industry knowledge, global and local leadership experience, and insight into the business needs of the Company's customers. She devoted 20 years of her career to advancing the science and art of customer experience measurement, including by shaping the strategy and success of Walker Information as a Principal. Ms. Batley held a C-suite role at Gordon Food Service, a leader in North America's food service distribution and retail industry, and governed the execution of the largest growth initiative, a set of 12 'Revolutionize Customer Experience' strategies. She returned to Ottawa as President of a digital marketing analytics firm, where she led a turnaround strategy which positioned the firm for acquisition. She is now independently advising mature companies on customer-centric transformation and mentoring in accelerator programs with a focus on supporting female founders and scale-up strategies. She isa Board Member and Finance Committee Chair for the Elizabeth Fry Society of Ottawa. Ms. Batley holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and an International MBA from Clemson University & CIMBA.

Ms. Lee Bennett is a senior financial executive with over thirty years of experience working for global financial organizations within asset management, capital markets, insurance, and banking. Ms. Bennett is a customer centric leader with P&L expertise, having led two multi-billion-dollar IIROC brokerage firms, a financial planning business and a self-directed brokerage firm through double digit growth and large technology transformation. She brings in-depth experience and knowledge in strategy design and execution, business to consumer distribution, sales distribution and governance and risk management. Ms. Bennett has over ten years of experience as a director and presently serves on the March of Dimes Canada board of directors as vice chair and the Independent Review Committee for Investors Group Investment Management Ltd. Ms. Bennett holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western University as well as the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Michael Gaffney, Chair of the Board of Intouch, said "We felt it was time for the Board to look inward and determine how it could best serve the advancement of the Company through its next phase. Our established plan should bring fresh views and additional resources to the Company. Ms. Batley's deep customer experience expertise and Ms. Bennett's capital markets experience will help us strengthen and diversify the skillset of our incumbent Board and deliver value for all stakeholders. We could not be more delighted to recommend Ms. Batley's and Ms. Bennett's election to our Board."

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements that are made of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the acquisition, future revenues and references to the Company's expansion and growth of the business and operations, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information: please contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916