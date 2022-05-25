Internet of Things subject of new graduate certificate program at Centennial College

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Centennial College has launched an innovative program that examines the highly interconnected world of the Internet of Things (IoT), the rapidly expanding network of Internet-enabled objects and appliances that silently talk to each other and complete tasks without human intervention.

The Internet of Things – System Architecture and Integration is a one-year certificate program geared to university and college software or computer studies graduates who wish to augment their knowledge with a focused specialty. It introduces the learner to IoT innovations such as self-driving cars, "smart" homes and wearable healthcare devices, all designed to improve the quality of everyday life.

The program looks at the various systems and processes that comprise the IoT, from the electronic sensors and actuators that interact with the physical world, the network technology which allows devices to communicate with each other, and the cloud- and edge-computing devices that allow the IoT to function on a global scale.

"Students have access to contemporary technology and networks, and can explore business and entrepreneurial opportunities. Learners will be able to design, develop and implement an IoT solution in a real-world business environment," says Dr. Predrag Pesikan, Chair, Information & Communications Engineering Technology, School of Engineering Technology and Applied Science at Centennial College.

Centennial's program is offered in a continuous format to permit students to graduate within 12 months of enrolment. Convenient scheduling ensures the program is available to those who are currently employed. The curriculum has been developed with input from industry partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems, City of Toronto, Dell EMC, EllisDon, Expert Systems Resources, General Motors Canada, Microchip Technology, and Xposure Managed Networks.

"There are billions of devices in homes, factories, farms, hospitals, cars and thousands of other places. With the growing number of devices, there is a high demand for IoT experts to connect them, and collect, store and analyze device data," says Coral Kennett, Education Lead, AWS Canada. "AWS is excited to work with Centennial College to develop this rich and innovative curriculum for students."

The IoT program utilizes popular Amazon Web Services, which include AWS IoT Core and Analytics, as well as Simple Storage Service, business intelligence service QuickSight, and cloud machine learning platform SageMaker.

Centennial College is accepting applications for fall 2022 classes.

About Centennial College

Established as Ontario's first public college in 1966, Centennial College primarily serves the Greater Toronto Area with five distinct campuses. It is known for its exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership building. Centennial offers more than 400 diploma, certificate, graduate certificate, apprenticeship and degree programs in business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, hospitality/tourism and transportation. These programs, delivered in class and online, promote experiential learning with laboratory instruction, co-op education and industry placements. Centennial enrols 25,000 full-time students and 18,000 part-time learners annually.

