INTERNATIONALLY CELEBRATED LUXURY LIFESTYLE BRAND, NOBU HOSPITALITY SHOWCASES A TASTE OF ITS FIRST CANADIAN LOCATION, NOBU TORONTO OPENING THIS AUGUST AND SHARES HOW YOU CAN SIGN UP FOR RESERVATION ACCESS

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - In anticipation of its Canadian debut, Nobu Hospitality, the world-renowned hotel and restaurant group founded in 1994 by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, has released renderings of its latest opening, Nobu Toronto, giving Canadians the first taste of what they can expect from their highly anticipated opening early August 2024. The two-level Nobu restaurant and bar will open its doors ahead of Toronto International Film Festival, located just one block away from TIFF Light Box in the Entertainment District. To sign up for early reservation access and exclusive updates, join Nobu Toronto's mailing list here .

Celebrating 30 years of outstanding success in the hospitality industry this September, Nobu Toronto represents the latest location to join the esteemed global restaurant group, marking Nobu's inaugural presence in Canada. Located at 25 Mercer Street, this milestone location promises the latest trends in Chef Nobu's beloved New-Style, Japanese cuisine influenced by his travels across South America. Guests can expect Nobu's world famous dishes such as Black Cod Miso, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno, and Rock Shrimp Tempura with signature cocktails like the Lychee Martini and Oni Negroni, including new local nods honouring Toronto's multicultural food scene by Executive Chef, Alex Tzatzos. The restaurant and bar will open prior to Nobu Hotel Toronto, expected to debut spring 2025.

Designed by Toronto-based Studio Munge, the striking interior embodies a captivating blend of Japanese-inspired design and Canadian craftsmanship evoking dramatic sensory exploration across two levels. The dramatic interior masterpiece introduces a new standard for restaurant design excellence in Canada, setting the stage for Nobu's sought-after energetic atmosphere which resonates across generations, attracting global tastemakers, influencers, and celebrities. Nobu Toronto's innovative design and sprawling property allow guests to immerse themselves in a world where culture and luxury intertwine, creating an awe-inspiring experience unlike any other for the hospitality brand's Canadian debut. Spanning 10,000 square feet across two-levels, Nobu Toronto offers a total of 278 seats amongst:

Bar and lounge (ground level): Entering Nobu Toronto guests will be greeted by Nobu's grand, yet intimate bar and lounge, with 57 seats enveloped in an alluring dark atmosphere. The bar's main centrepiece is a breathtaking 28 foot bronze chainmail Lasvit chandelier that gracefully descends from the mezzanine level imitating the elegant drapery of a Japanese kimono as well as handcrafted Kawara Japanese roof tiles which dress warmly lit pillars that elevate the two-storey high bar.

Continuing the journey upstairs towards the main dining room, guests are met with a 20-seat sake bar area, while passing by an intimate terrace reminiscent of serene urban Japanese gardens. Bringing to life the iconic Japanese artwork "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" by Japanese ukiyo-e artist Hokusai Katsushika, the bar space is adorned in a harmonious blue and white colour palette expressed in the striking Blue Tempest stone and a hand-applied plaster finish that gracefully curves across the layered ceiling. Restaurant (second level): As guests proceed through the wave, they will reach the breathtaking blonde elm Japanese 140-seat courtyard dining room, including a private tasting room for 10 in a contrasting dark cherry wood. Circular timber beams featuring intricate Japanese joinery details gently ripple around a suspended light and porcelain art installation crafted by Canadian ceramic artist Andrea Braescu . Surrounded by circular banquettes connected by four striking columns around its perimeter, the exquisite art piece represents a Japanese ginkgo tree known as a "living fossil" - a symbol of peace, hope, and longevity.

At the 11-seat sushi bar guests can appreciate the masterful craft of the culinary team while engaging directly with the sushi chefs. Private dining room (second level): Guests will notice an intimate 20-seat private dining room discreetly tucked behind the cascading chandelier. Enclosed within bronze-tinted glass panels, this celebratory space offers a glimpse of and a vantage point over the ground level bar, creating a captivating gallery view.

Nobu Hotel Toronto

Dine with us. Stay with us. Rising 45-storeys in the heart of Toronto's vibrant Entertainment District, Nobu announces its Canadian debut with the brand's first-ever announced Nobu Hotel, Restaurant & Residences in the world. Founded by internationally renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality blends modern luxury and minimal Japanese tradition with the energy of a lifestyle hotel. Opening Spring 2025, Nobu Hotel Toronto is situated above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory with two dramatic residential towers housing 660 units with the hotel located atop the west tower on floors 41 to 45, offering dazzling, panoramic views of Lake Ontario and the city skyline.

An urban sanctuary in the sky, the 36-suite hotel is Toronto's most private retreat for guests seeking respite from the public eye, offering 24/7 personalized service. The largest in the city, our spacious suites welcome you to a haven of tranquility with warm neutral-tones and breathtaking floor-to-ceiling window views. Japanese spa-inspired bathrooms offer heated floors, double stone vanities, a Japanese Toto and luxurious rainfall shower while Nobu's iconic deep-soaking wood tub situated beside the window invites guests to indulge in serene relaxation overlooking downtown Toronto.

Savour the flavours of our renowned Nobu-Style Japanese cuisine with South American influences at the highly anticipated 10,000 sq ft, two-level Nobu restaurant opening August 2024 with separate bar & lounge, two private dining rooms, sushi bar and outdoor terrace. Guests will find their zen at the hotel's wellness centre with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, Peloton bikes, first-ever interactive Nobu Pilates room or can explore the city on our stylish cruiser bikes. Refuel with access to Sakura Lounge - a private escape exclusively for hotel guests to enjoy breakfast and signature Nobu experiences or indulge in privacy with in-suite dining and complimentary mini bar.

For more information, visit www.nobuhotels.com/toronto or sign up for early reservation access and opening news here: https://lp.constantcontactpages .com/ su/un0JHlW

