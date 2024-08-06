TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the world-renowned hotel and restaurant group, Nobu Hospitality, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, officially opens its doors to its first Canadian restaurant and bar, Nobu Toronto. Located in Toronto's vibrant Entertainment District, just one block from Toronto International Film Festival and the city's lively nightlife at 25 Mercer St. Nobu Toronto's striking and immersive interiors set a new global standard for interior design and create a captivating and multifaceted hospitality experience. Starting today, the public can make dinner reservations for Nobu Toronto's second level restaurant online through the Nobu Toronto website , up to 1 month in advance, or visit Nobu Bar, located street level, now open for walk-in reservations.

WORLD-RENOWNED LUXURY LIFESTYLE GROUP, NOBU HOSPITALITY, OPENS ITS FIRST CANADIAN LOCATION, NOBU TORONTO, AND IS NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS (CNW Group/Nobu Toronto) WORLD-RENOWNED LUXURY LIFESTYLE GROUP, NOBU HOSPITALITY, OPENS ITS FIRST CANADIAN LOCATION, NOBU TORONTO, AND IS NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS (CNW Group/Nobu Toronto)

Nobu Hospitality celebrates 30 years of excellence and innovation this year with Nobu Toronto representing the 56th location to join the esteemed global portfolio and the first in Canada. Featuring an extensive menu with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's signature dishes, local specialties, and bold hand-crafted cocktails that pay homage to Toronto's lively and multicultural food scene, Nobu Toronto promises an unparalleled dining experience. The Toronto menu includes Nobu's world-famous Nobu-Style signature Japanese dishes like the black cod miso, yellowtail jalapeño, wagyu dumplings, and spicy tuna crispy rice. Nobu Toronto's Executive Chef Alex Tzatzos also introduces new dishes including grilled lamb rack with hacho miso, Chilean sea bass with red jalapeno miso, and spring chicken shiro miso with a selection of vegan and vegetarian options to suit every guest's preference. Guests will also sip on Nobu's most popular signature cocktails and mocktails like the lychee and elderflower martini, Nobu old fashioned, and Matsuhisa martini while shaking things up with new Toronto editions like the 1942 Hinode, Nobu Toronto's interpretation of a tequila sunrise made with Don Julio 1942 Anejo and the Midnight in the 6ix, their answer to a traditional Manhattan. Guests of Nobu Bar, located below the restaurant, serving a lighter selection of Nobu-Style dishes available between 5pm and 10pm daily.

When discussing the opening of Nobu Toronto, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa remarked, "It is a tremendous privilege to introduce Nobu to Canada, with Toronto as our inaugural location—a city celebrated for its rich culinary scene and cultural diversity. What makes Nobu Toronto very unique is being surrounded by so many multicultural neighbourhoods which respect one another. We are excited to offer our signature dishes and thoughtful hospitality to the residents and visitors of Nobu Toronto, who deeply appreciate the Nobu brand. At Nobu, everything we do is guided by Kokoro, meaning 'from the heart,' and we look forward to sharing this ethos at Nobu Toronto."

Designed by Toronto-based Studio Munge, the striking interior embodies a captivating blend of Japanese-inspired design and Canadian craftsmanship evoking dramatic sensory exploration across two levels. The dramatic interior masterpiece introduces a new standard for restaurant design excellence in Canada, setting the stage for Nobu's sought-after energetic atmosphere which resonates across generations, attracting global tastemakers, influencers, and celebrities. Nobu Toronto's innovative design and sprawling property allow guests to immerse themselves in a world where culture and luxury intertwine, creating an awe-inspiring experience unlike any other for the hospitality brand's Canadian debut. Spanning 10,000 square feet across two-levels, Nobu Toronto offers a total of 280 seats. The restaurant's dynamic design offers patrons a unique experience each time they visit, with each journey through the space providing an opportunity to become immersed in the restaurant's rich history and seductive design. Anticipation continues to build surrounding Nobu in Canada with the hotel set to open its doors in Spring 2025.

"As we open our doors today, we are immensely proud of the dedication and hard work our team has shown over the past few months. We have meticulously finalized every detail to ensure that Nobu Toronto delivers an exceptional culinary offering on par with the world's leading dining experiences", says General Manager of Nobu Hotel Toronto, Benoit Pretet, "Our dynamic team has been eager to begin service and extend a warm welcome to both new guests and patrons who have enjoyed Nobu around the globe. With the restaurant debuting today and the upcoming opening of the Nobu Hotel, there is palpable anticipation surrounding our debut in Canada. It's truly a momentous day for Toronto."

Upon arrival at Nobu Toronto, guests will embark on a sensory journey through multiple distinct spaces, each meticulously crafted with storytelling and craftsmanship in every detail, setting the stage for the culinary adventure ahead. These spaces include:

Nobu Bar (ground level): Entering Nobu Toronto guests will be greeted by Nobu's grand, yet intimate bar and lounge, with 57 seats enveloped in an alluring dark atmosphere. The bar's main centrepiece is a breathtaking 28 foot bronze chainmail Lasvit chandelier that gracefully descends from the mezzanine level imitating the elegant drapery of a Japanese kimono as well as handcrafted Kawara Japanese roof tiles which dress warmly lit pillars that elevate the two-storey high bar.

Entering Nobu Toronto guests will be greeted by Nobu's grand, yet intimate bar and lounge, with 57 seats enveloped in an alluring dark atmosphere. The bar's main centrepiece is a breathtaking 28 foot bronze chainmail Lasvit chandelier that gracefully descends from the mezzanine level imitating the elegant drapery of a Japanese kimono as well as handcrafted Kawara Japanese roof tiles which dress warmly lit pillars that elevate the two-storey high bar. Restaurant bar & outdoor terrace (mezzanine level): Continuing the journey upstairs towards the main dining room, guests are met with a 20-seat sake bar area, while passing by an intimate terrace reminiscent of serene urban Japanese gardens. Bringing to life the iconic Japanese artwork "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" by Japanese ukiyo-e artist Hokusai Katsushika, the bar space is adorned in a harmonious blue and white colour palette expressed in the striking Blue Tempest stone and a hand-applied plaster finish that gracefully curves across the layered ceiling.

Continuing the journey upstairs towards the main dining room, guests are met with a 20-seat sake bar area, while passing by an intimate terrace reminiscent of serene urban Japanese gardens. Bringing to life the iconic Japanese artwork "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" by Japanese ukiyo-e artist Hokusai Katsushika, the bar space is adorned in a harmonious blue and white colour palette expressed in the striking Blue Tempest stone and a hand-applied plaster finish that gracefully curves across the layered ceiling. Nobu restaurant (second level): As guests proceed through the wave, they will reach the breathtaking blonde elm Japanese 140-seat courtyard dining room, including a private tasting room for 10 in a contrasting dark cherry wood. Circular timber beams featuring intricate Japanese joinery details gently ripple around a suspended light and porcelain art installation crafted by Canadian ceramic artist Andrea Braescu . Surrounded by circular banquettes connected by four striking columns around its perimeter, the exquisite art piece represents a Japanese ginkgo tree known as a "living fossil" - a symbol of peace, hope, and longevity.

As guests proceed through the wave, they will reach the breathtaking blonde elm Japanese 140-seat courtyard dining room, including a private tasting room for 10 in a contrasting dark cherry wood. Circular timber beams featuring intricate Japanese joinery details gently ripple around a suspended light and porcelain art installation crafted by Canadian ceramic artist . Surrounded by circular banquettes connected by four striking columns around its perimeter, the exquisite art piece represents a Japanese ginkgo tree known as a "living fossil" - a symbol of peace, hope, and longevity. Sushi bar (second level): At the 11-seat sushi bar guests can appreciate the masterful craft of the culinary team while engaging directly with the sushi chefs.

At the 11-seat sushi bar guests can appreciate the masterful craft of the culinary team while engaging directly with the sushi chefs. Private dining room (second level): Guests will notice an intimate 22-seat private dining room discreetly tucked behind the cascading chandelier. Enclosed within bronze-tinted glass panels, this celebratory space offers a glimpse of and a vantage point over the ground level bar, creating a captivating gallery view.

RESERVATIONS & HOURS

Nobu Restaurant

Hours

Sun to Thurs: 5:30pm - 10:00pm

Fri & Sat: 5:30pm - 10:30pm

Nobu restaurant dinner reservations can be made up to 1 month in advance through the official website or by calling +1 (437) 887-1209 between 10:00 am and 9:15 pm daily.

Nobu Bar

Hours

Sun to Thurs: 5:00pm - 11:00pm

Fri & Sat: 5:00pm - 11:30pm

Nobu Bar, located street level below the restaurant, is open for walk-in reservations only from 5pm daily. A lighter selection of Nobu-Style dishes is available until 10pm.

PRIVATE EVENTS & BUYOUTS

Nobu Toronto is now accepting reservations for the Private Dining Room and Tasting Room as well as buyouts of Nobu Bar and Nobu Restaurant. Please visit Nobu Toronto's private events website to inquire.

NEWS & UPDATES

Stay updated by signing up here or follow Nobu Toronto on social media via @nobutoronto #NobuToronto.

Nobu Hotel Toronto

Dine with us. Stay with us. Rising 45-storeys in the heart of Toronto's vibrant Entertainment District, Nobu announces its Canadian debut with the brand's first-ever announced Nobu Hotel, Restaurant & Residences in the world. Founded by internationally renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality blends modern luxury and minimal Japanese tradition with the energy of a lifestyle hotel. Opening Spring 2025, Nobu Hotel Toronto is situated above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory with two dramatic residential towers housing 660 units with the hotel located atop the west tower on floors 41 to 45, offering dazzling, panoramic views of Lake Ontario and the city skyline.

An urban sanctuary in the sky, the 36-suite hotel is Toronto's most private retreat for guests seeking respite from the public eye, offering 24/7 personalized service. The largest in the city, our spacious suites welcome you to a haven of tranquility with warm neutral-tones and breathtaking floor-to-ceiling window views. Japanese spa-inspired bathrooms offer heated floors, double stone vanities, a Japanese Toto and luxurious rainfall shower while Nobu's iconic deep-soaking wood tub situated beside the window invites guests to indulge in serene relaxation overlooking downtown Toronto.

Savour the flavours of our renowned Nobu-Style Japanese cuisine with South American influences at the highly anticipated 10,000 sq ft, two-level Nobu restaurant opening August 2024 with separate bar & lounge, two private dining rooms, sushi bar and outdoor terrace. Guests will find their zen at the hotel's wellness centre with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, Peloton bikes, interactive pilates room or can explore the city on our stylish cruiser bikes. Refuel with access to Sakura Lounge - a private escape exclusively for hotel guests to enjoy breakfast and signature Nobu experiences or indulge in privacy with in-suite dining and complimentary mini bar.

For more information, visit www.nobuhotels.com/toronto or sign up for early reservation access and opening news here: https://lp.constantcontactpages .com/ su/un0JHlW

SOURCE Nobu Toronto

For media inquiries, high-res images and interview requests, please contact Alexandra Wassell, [email protected].