NOW OPEN: NOBU HOTEL TORONTO, A PRIVATE SANCTUARY IN THE SKY

Canada's first Nobu Hotel is now open, redefining luxury hospitality with private wellness,

skyline views, and exclusive guest offerings

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Nobu Hospitality proudly announces that Nobu Hotel Toronto is now officially open, welcoming guests as of June 1, 2025. Following the opening of its renowned restaurant in 2024 and the debut of its residences, the hotel completes the first integrated property under one roof, bringing together the brand's signature pillars of hospitality, culinary excellence, and elevated living. With the launch of Nobu Hotel Toronto in downtown's lively Entertainment District, the integrated destination now offers guests and residents a seamless lifestyle experience anchored in luxury, design, and cultural energy.

Redefining luxury through a distinctly Nobu lens, Nobu Hotel Toronto is a boutique hotel comprising 36 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, perched atop the west tower of Nobu Residences on floors 41 to 45. Elevated above the bustle of the city, the luxury hotel is the highest in the city offering an extraordinary sense of privacy along with sweeping, panoramic views of Lake Ontario and Toronto's iconic skyline.

Guests are invited to take in sweeping, cinematic views of Toronto from the hotel's signature suites. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the city's most iconic landmarks, providing a luminous vantage point from sunrise to sunset. For an even more immersive experience, Nobu's signature hinoki wood deep-soaking tubs positioned beside panoramic windows, allow guests to unwind in serene luxury while overlooking the CN Tower and shimmering waters of Lake Ontario. All hotel rooms are crafted with a balance of natural materials, warm woods, and subtle Japanese detailing, where the lines between comfort, function, and elegance gently dissolve.

"Opening Nobu Hotel Toronto marks an exciting new chapter for both our brand and the city," says Benoit Pretet, General Manager. "Set above the skyline in one of the world's most vibrant pockets of the city, the hotel is a refined retreat where intentional design, elevated service, and cultural connection converge to create a truly singular guest experience."

Key Features & Experiences include:

Private Hotel Lobby: Accessible only to registered hotel guests, the lobby requires key card access offering respite and privacy.

Accessible only to registered hotel guests, the lobby requires key card access offering respite and privacy. Sakura Lounge with Complimentary Daily Breakfast: An exclusive guest-only space offering daily full a la carte breakfast, all-day dining and specialty guest programming, as well as a private dining room which can be used as a meeting space.

An exclusive guest-only space offering daily full a la carte breakfast, all-day dining and specialty guest programming, as well as a private dining room which can be used as a meeting space. Complimentary Mini-Bar: All hotel guests enjoy unlimited locally sourced snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, replenished daily.

All hotel guests enjoy unlimited locally sourced snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, replenished daily. Complimentary Wellness Mini-Bar: Curated by Toronto -based wellness partner trove wellbeing ™, enjoy rest, restoration, and balance with a selection of Canadian-made amenities including sea algae eye masks, marine collagen supplements, functional chocolate bar with adaptogens and more.

Curated by -based wellness partner ™, enjoy rest, restoration, and balance with a selection of Canadian-made amenities including sea algae eye masks, marine collagen supplements, functional chocolate bar with adaptogens and more. In-Room Wellness Program: Includes in-room yoga mat with Earth+Sky TV on-demand fitness classes, built-in automatic blackout blinds for the ultimate sleep and yuzu and ginger salt bath ritual. Advanced in-room spa treatment menu available.

Includes in-room yoga mat with Earth+Sky TV on-demand fitness classes, built-in automatic blackout blinds for the ultimate sleep and yuzu and ginger salt bath ritual. Advanced in-room spa treatment menu available. Fitness Centre: Open 24/7, maintain your at-home routine with our Technogym® equipment, Peloton® bikes, Frame Pilates™ reformer, FORME Studio Mirror or explore the city on our stylish cruiser bikes.

Open 24/7, maintain your at-home routine with our Technogym® equipment, Peloton® bikes, Frame Pilates™ reformer, FORME Studio Mirror or explore the city on our stylish cruiser bikes. Guestroom Amenities: Japanese deep soaking tubs, heated floors, Japanese yukata robes and slippers, TOTO® toilets, Byredo®, and Dyson® appliances.

Japanese deep soaking tubs, heated floors, Japanese yukata robes and slippers, TOTO® toilets, Byredo®, and Dyson® appliances. Priority Access to Nobu Toronto Restaurant: Exclusive dining reservations guaranteed at the time of hotel booking.

Exclusive dining reservations guaranteed at the time of hotel booking. In-Room Dining: Signature Nobu-style dishes delivered directly to your guestroom.

Signature Nobu-style dishes delivered directly to your guestroom. Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class House Car: Guests have access to a 2025 Mercedes-Benz® G 580 with EQ Technology, providing seamless transportation in sustainable luxury.

Grand Opening Offer:

To celebrate the launch, Nobu Hotel Toronto is offering a limited-time Grand Opening Offer, which can be found HERE .

Reservations are now available online at nobuhotels.com/toronto for stays starting June 1, 2025.

About Nobu Hotel Toronto

Dine with us. Stay with us. Rising 45 storeys in the heart of Toronto's vibrant Entertainment District, Nobu announces its Canadian debut with the brand's first-ever announced Nobu Hotel, Restaurant & Residences in the world. Founded by internationally renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality blends modern luxury and minimal Japanese tradition with the energy of a lifestyle hotel. Now accepting reservations from June 1, 2025, Nobu Hotel Toronto is situated above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory with two dramatic residential towers housing 660 units, with the hotel located atop the west tower on floors 41 to 45, offering dazzling, panoramic views of Lake Ontario and the city skyline.

For more information, visit www.nobuhotels.com/toronto .

