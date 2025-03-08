OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on International Women's Day, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is calling on women to use their voices and votes to take action to protect the gender equity and reproductive health rights that our mothers and grandmothers fought so hard for here in Canada.

The recent backsliding of access to abortion and other reproductive health care in many parts of the world means decades of advancements in sexual and reproductive health rights are now at risk. In addition, threats to 2SLGBTQI+ rights and to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies are also putting marginalized and underserved populations at greater risk of health and social inequities.

Calls for patriotism in Canada's dealings with the United States must extend to defending the fundamental human rights of women and all Canadians. We must stand against any attempt to strip away the progress we have made. Women deserve the best possible care, yet systemic barriers and eroding access to services continue to threaten their health and well-being.

For example, current wait times for obstetric and gynaecological care for women in Canada are unacceptable. In addition, health data is lacking to adequately address these gaps in care, as women's health conditions and outcomes are not being monitored or tracked consistently across the country. Although data is lacking, we know that many women report waiting months or years for procedures like hysterectomies, fibroid removals and endometriosis treatment. Undiagnosed and untreated gynaecological conditions can lead to chronic pain, leading to many negative consequences for women and society. Women wait for many hours to be seen in emergency departments when they are experiencing a miscarriage; early pregnancy loss clinics could accommodate them faster, delivering specialized care and support during the grieving process.

The economic case for advancing women's health is clear. According to a 2024 McKinsey Health Institute report, addressing the women's health gap would lead to GDP growth, an expanded labour force, increased productivity – all of which could boost the global economy by at least $1 trillion annually by 2040 and lead to women remaining in the workforce.

That's why the SOGC is calling on Canadians to use the most powerful tool they possess to protect and defend their rights: their vote. With a federal election on the horizon, Canadians must scrutinize party platforms and ensure they support those that commit to advancing women's health and rights, gender equity and inclusive policies. We cannot and must not go backward. A vote for those who stand up for fundamental rights is a powerful way to carry the torch of the women who have fought for the rights we have today. We cannot take this for granted.

"International Women's Day is not just a day to celebrate women's advancements and achievements, it is a moment to galvanize efforts to make the world better and more equitable for women. We must remain vigilant, demand better health care and ensure that our voices are heard at the ballot box. Our rights, our health and our future depend on it." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

