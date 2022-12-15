MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) has been mandated by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to manage the Canadian mirror committee of the International Standards Committee on biodiversity ISO TC/331. The creation of this committee by the BNQ allows to bring the voices of Canada and Quebec to the heart of this international project and to actively participate in the collective effort to restore and preserve biodiversity.

Canada will be one of 37 countries participating in the International Standards Committee on biodiversity ISO TC/331 created in 2020 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The various stakeholders composing the Canadian mirror committee will work to define the Canadian position, by consensus, and to defend it during international negotiations within the work of the ISO committee.

Convinced of the importance of the Canadian participation in the work of ISO, the BNQ made representations in 2021 to the SCC to obtain the responsibility for managing the Canadian mirror committee on biodiversity.

"As COP15 unfolds in Montréal, it is great news that Canada and Quebec have a voice in the development of international ISO standards on an issue as fundamental as biodiversity restoration and preservation. The BNQ is proud to be the source of this process, and I would like to thank Mr. Diego Creimer et Mr. Jean-Michel DeVink, Ph.D., respectively Chair and Vice-Chair of the Canadian mirror committee on biodiversity ISO TC/331, for their involvement, and whose appointments allow the committee to take part in the work as of now and to follow, comment on and influence the international committee's standardization projects and proposals."

Julie Conseiller, Director, BNQ.

"The strategic vision and global roadmap for biodiversity must have a solid foundation, and standardization has a fundamental role to play in achieving the defined goals. The work of the ISO/TC 331 committee aims to ensure the long-term preservation of biodiversity through a combination of requirements, principles and tools in a comprehensive, inclusive and holistic approach. The BNQ has been a long-standing partner of ours and we are pleased to have them lead the Canadian mirror committee on biodiversity to ensure that Canada is represented internationally."

Chantal Guay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SCC

"At a time when the scientific community agrees that we are witnessing the sixth mass extinction, the decline of biodiversity cannot be ignored in any field of activity; it must be understood and internalized in all our decisions. The development of industry standards on biodiversity can help reverse this dangerous trend."

Diego Creimer, Director, Finance & Biodiversity, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS, Quebec chapter)

"As we face the realities of climate change and the increasing demand for essential resources, the need for biodiversity conservation in Canada and around the world has never been greater. Whether it is about conserving some of the wilderness areas or restoring landscapes to reduce our footprint and support greater biodiversity, the development of standards on biodiversity will be essential to guide our efforts."

Jean-Michel DeVink, Ph.D., National Manager Conservation Planning, Ducks Unlimited Canada

Standards to preserve biodiversity

Since they are used to create knowledge on the best ways of doing things, standards are powerful tools that can contribute to this vast project to preserve biodiversity. This is why ISO has set up a technical committee to develop international standards that will provide organizations with best practices for integrating biodiversity issues into their strategies, decision-making and actions.

In order to ensure Quebec's representation on the Canadian committee and to promote Quebec's expertise, the BNQ will set up an issue table to bring together the various parties concerned with the preservation of biodiversity in Quebec at the beginning of 2023.

About the BNQ

The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ), an administrative unit of Investissement Québec, is the reference organization for standardization and certification in Quebec. It develops consensus-based standards and certification programs in accordance with the rules of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The BNQ is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

