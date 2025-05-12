RIMOUSKI, QC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Cruise the Saint Lawrence proudly commissioned Québec-based consultancy Aviseo Conseil to conduct the most comprehensive study ever carried out into the economic impact of international cruises on the Saint Lawrence. According to study findings for 2024, cruise passengers disbursed an average of $364 a day when visiting one of Québec's nine ports of call.

International cruises spawned total expenditures of $329.3 million in 2024 in the various regions located along the shores of the Saint Lawrence, thereby generating $192.2 million in added value for the Québec economy. The cruise sector further led to the creation of 2299 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

The 2024 season wrapped up with a total of 411 163 passenger-days, representing a 2.5% increase over 2023 and a 54.5% rise over 2022, thereby demonstrating that Québec continues to trend closer to pre-pandemic destination figures.

"The cruise industry acts a powerful lever for economic development in a number of Québec regions. Overall economic impact detailed in the study substantiates the structuring effect of the industry, not only with respect to port investments and regional job creation, but also with regard to enhanced tourism appeal during off-peak periods. International cruises provide us with a unique opportunity to enhance market exposure for our regions, our culture and our know-how with curious international visitors in search of authenticity," underscored Marie-Andrée Blanchet, President of Cruise the Saint Lawrence.

Readers will appreciate that the port of Québec, our destination's leading port of embarkation and disembarkation, welcomed the greatest number of cruise passengers in 2024 on 108 ships representing 218 073 passenger-days. The port of Montréal, also a port of embarkation and disembarkation, generated the highest average expenditure per passenger figure of $662 when lodging expenses were included. Indeed, when lodging expenses were factored into the equation for each of Québec and Montréal, average expenditures per cruise passenger per day rose to $442 for Saint Lawrence-based cruises. Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region generated added value of $20.6 million, second only to Québec's capital region in terms of regional economic impact.

Cruises represent a unique and exceptional gateway to international tourism for multiple Québec regions

A total of six administrative regions of Québec welcomed international cruise passengers. In so doing, they benefited from the related structural impact on their regional economies. Each of Montréal, La Mauricie, Québec's capital region, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, the North Shore and Gaspé–Îles-de-la-Madeleine enjoyed enhanced development owing specifically to cruise industry activities, especially in terms of significant investment in port infrastructure.

International cruise passenger expenditures further resulted in an important influx of foreign currency which represented a net source of wealth creation for the Québec economy. Indeed, 91.6% of tourism expenditures were made in foreign currency by international cruise passengers, accounting for some $167 million of the $4.1 billion in foreign currency generated annually by Québec's tourism sector.

"These figures demonstrate that the cruise industry has a vital role to play in growing tourism and enhancing the tourism supply in Québec. The majestic Saint Lawrence enables visitors to discover the beauty of our destination and to explore ports of call in different regions, while generating economic benefits for the communities visited. We are proud to pursue cooperation with our valued partner Cruise the Saint Lawrence and help ensure that the international cruise industry continues to contribute handsomely to the Québec economy," stated Caroline Proulx, Québec Minister of Tourism and minister responsible for Lanaudière region.

Québec culture and content, promoted through regional tourist attractions and local product offerings, enjoy undeniable international exposure, especially in regions outside major centers. From the standpoint of tourism development, international cruises generate an influx of some 400 000 visitors and help extend the tourism season into September and October when tourism activities are generally winding down in regional ports of call. This year's inaugural winter cruises on the Saint Lawrence provide proof positive that cruise sector development aligns seamlessly with key Ministry of Tourism priorities, one of which seeks to boost tourism in winter. Additionally, First Nations communities located along the Saint Lawrence benefit from cruise passengers interest in partaking in authentic indigenous experiences. One out of every three international visitors to Canada indeed expresses an interest in indigenous tourism offerings.

First wholly Québec-based economic study

With a view to developing a realistic portrait of the true contribution of international cruises to the Québec economy, Cruise the Saint Lawrence commissioned Aviseo Conseil, a wholly Québec-owned consultancy, to conduct a study detailing the economic impact of the international cruise sector.

"In 2024, expenditures per passenger were three times higher than in the previous study, thereby reaffirming the importance of the international cruise industry for Québec as a whole. Overall economic impact of close to $200 million flowed from sound methodology anchored in best practices for economic analysis," explained Alexandre Ainsley, Director with Aviseo Conseil.

Readers will appreciate that the findings of the 2024 study commissioned by Cruise the Saint Lawrence – based on Québec's intersectoral model – align closely with the those of the provincial Ministry of Tourism.

About Cruise the Saint Lawrence

Cruise the Saint Lawrence is a sectoral association which groups together the nine ports of call located along the shores of the Saint Lawrence River, namely Montréal, Trois-Rivières, Québec, Saguenay, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Gaspé and Îles-de-la-Madeleine. The mission of the organization is to grow cruise market activities in Québec and across Destination Canada New England through the provision of marketing and development services to members. Cruise the Saint Lawrence enjoys the support of partners Tourism Québec, Québec Tourism Industry Alliance and Economic Development Canada.

