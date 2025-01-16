Announcing the launch of the first international winter cruises on the Saint Lawrence Ship to dock in Îles-de-la-Madeleine on 18 January

RIMOUSKI, QC , Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - As the sea ice aligns to welcome PONANT EXPLORATIONS's Le Commandant Charcot, the French-registered exploration vessel prepares to set sail for the shores of the Saint Lawrence. Tomorrow at Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, the high polar exploration ship will embark on the first of five winter sailings, with the first ever stopover on Québec soil scheduled for Cap-aux-Meules in Îles-de-la-Madeleine. Le Commandant Charcot will then continue her winter voyage to Gaspé, Sept-Îles, La Baie (Saguenay) and Québec where passengers will disembark.

Cruise the Saint Lawrence is extremely proud of this North American premiere. Winter in Québec comes replete with wonders aplenty and passengers will have occasion to immerse themselves fully in our Nordic culture, marvel at our scenic splendour and engage in winter activities unique to the region. "This world premiere event aligns to perfection with our strategy to position the Saint Lawrence as an upmarket winter tourism destination ripe with a superlative blend of snowscapes, culture and Indigenous offerings ‒ all in a single region!" underscored René Trépanier, Executive Director of Cruise the Saint Lawrence.

In total, Le Commandant Charcot will operate five 12- to 15-night voyages from mid-January through to early March. Embarkation and disembarkation operations will be shared between Québec and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, while Saint Lawrence member ports of call will welcome visitors with multiple, specially curated shore excursions and activities designed to ensure unique, long-to-be-remembered experiences.

Whether an adventure on an electric assist bike, a hike along the cliffs at Fatima in Îles-de-la-Madeleine, a snowshoe trek in Forillon National Park or an initiation into Mi'kmaq culture at Gaspé, an introduction to Innu traditions at Sept-Îles, an ice fishing or electric snowmobile adventure at La Baie (Saguenay) or an ice skating activity in Old Québec, passengers will leave with 1001 unforgettable memories of winter in Québec.

Testimony to more sustainable cruising

The only hybrid electric polar expedition vessel powered by liquid natural gas, Le Commandant Charcot is the forefront of more responsible navigation. Her sustainable features include the use of recycled, propulsion-based energy to heat various components, the elimination of single-used plastics, disembarkation protocols respectful of local ecosystems and a battery pack which enables Le Commandant Charcot to use electric power to navigate silently in protected areas. In addition, the ship's ice breaking capability enables her to operate safely in polar conditions, preserve the coastal ice pack and provide for the responsible exploration of places visited. "At PONANT EXPLORATIONS, we feel a deep connection to the Saint Lawrence region, which our ships have been visiting every summer for many years. These winter cruises aboard Le Commandant Charcot, completely unprecedented in nature, open the door to a new and unique experience, offering exceptional moments for our guests," says Hervé Gastinel, President of PONANT EXPLORATIONS GROUP.

Consistent with the association's objective to transform the Saint Lawrence into a sustainable cruise destination, Cruise the Saint Lawrence hopes that the advent of Le Commandant Charcot this winter proves a source of inspiration for the future of international cruises in Québec. The combination of a vessel on the cutting edge of technology, more sustainable navigation protocols with longer stopovers at each port and efforts devoted by Saint Lawrence member ports of call to provide for eco-responsible passenger welcome operations and more sustainable shore excursions indeed augurs well for the years ahead. "The presence of Le Commandant Charcot in winter speaks to a key component of our strategic plan to transform the Saint Lawrence into a four-season international cruise destination. In seeking to extend the cruise season, we aim to provide our member ports of call with a year-round revenue stream," added Mr. Trépanier of sailings:

17 to 29 January: Saint-Pierre Island (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon), Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Gaspé, Sept-Îles, La Baie (Saguenay), Québec

17 January – 18:00 – From Saint-Pierre Island (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)

19 January – 18:00 – Arrives at Cap-aux-Meules (Îles-de-la-Madeleine)

21 January – 12:00 – Arrives at Gaspé

23 January – 12:00 – Arrives at Sept-Îles

26 January – 17:00 – Arrives at La Baie (Saguenay)

28 January – 12:00 – Arrives at Québec

Note : hours may change

29 January to 10 February: Québec, La Baie (Saguenay), Sept-Îles, Gaspé, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Saint-Pierre Island (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)

10 to 22 February: Saint-Pierre Island (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon), Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Gaspé, Sept-Îles, La Baie (Saguenay), Québec

22 February to 6 March: Québec, La Baie (Saguenay), Sept-Îles, Gaspé, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Saint-Pierre Island (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon).

6 to 21 March: Saint-Pierre Island (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon), Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Gaspé, Corner Brook, Greenland – Qaqortoq, Fjord de Narsaq, Uunartoq, Nanortalik, Iceland – Reykjavik.

