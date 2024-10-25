International Conference in Montreal: Communauto Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary and Three Decades of Carsharing in North America

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - In honor of its 30th anniversary, which also marks three decades of modern carsharing in North America, Communauto is hosting a landmark event in collaboration with the Carsharing Association. This international conference will bring together numerous carsharing organizations from North America and around the world to discuss the evolution of the industry and upcoming challenges. Carsharing Conference – Celebrating 30 years of carsharing

An Event Focused on the Future of Sustainable Mobility

The conference will take place at the Montreal Science Centre on Monday, October 28, and at Esplanade Tranquille on Tuesday, October 29. It will explore key advancements in the carsharing industry as well as future opportunities and challenges. Key topics will include the relationship between carsharing, cities, and transportation companies, alongside emerging technologies such as transportation electrification, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

A Gathering of Global Mobility Leaders

The event will host several dozen carsharing organizations, researchers from various universities, and representatives from cities and mobility-focused tech companies. Carsharing services from cities including Montreal, Quebec, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Halifax, Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, London, Paris, and San Francisco will be represented.

"Since its inception, Communauto has always recognized the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange within the sustainable mobility and carsharing industry. We're especially thrilled to organize this event to foster meaningful connections and discussions among industry players, as we celebrate our anniversary and that of carsharing in North America," said Marco Viviani, Vice President of Strategic Development at Communauto.

A Cocktail Reception to Celebrate 30 Years of Success

Alongside panels and discussions, the event will provide Communauto with an opportunity to celebrate its 30 years of success with a cocktail reception attended by its partners. Communauto's President and Founder, Benoît Robert, and the Mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, will each give a speech. This gathering will be a moment of reflection on the progress made and the steps ahead to solidify carsharing as a pillar of sustainable mobility for decades to come.

About Communauto

Founded in Quebec City in 1994, Communauto is the largest carsharing service in Canada and the oldest in North America. Operating in 19 cities across two continents, including Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Halifax, and Paris, it provides both round-trip and one-way carsharing services without prior reservation. With nearly 7,000 cars in operation, Communauto manages the largest fleet of shared electric vehicles in Canada and one of the largest in North America. As a company with a social, environmental, and urban mission, Communauto aims to reduce the impact of cars on cities while improving access to mobility by offering an alternative to private car ownership.

Press Contacts: Charlotte Poirier-Stephens, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, 514-316-6500 / [email protected] / www.communauto.com