Communauto's FLEX service is coming to Longueuil tomorrow!

MONTREAL, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Communauto is pleased to announce the arrival of the FLEX service in Longueuil, a first for the city! As of tomorrow, self-service vehicles without reservation will be available in a new sector, thanks to the invaluable collaboration of the City of Longueuil.

The new FLEX zone will cover a block bounded by Saint-Charles and du Coteau-Rouge streets, and between Saint-Jacques and Joliette. It will be accessible to FLEX vehicles from Montreal, and vice versa, thus facilitating travel between the two shores.

This expansion marks a new stage in sustainable mobility development on Montreal's south shore. Thanks to the support of the City of Longueuil, Communauto can now offer citizens a practical, economic and ecological transportation solution that is perfectly integrated into their daily lives.

