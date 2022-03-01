International Chain, Jollibee, Opens First Location in Vancouver, B.C. to Delight of Fried-Chicken Fans

Jollibee's biggest fans began showing up at 833 Granville Street around 8:30PM Thursday evening, where they camped out over 12 hours in order to be among the first in line for Friday's 9AM opening. Among them was Vancouver resident and long-time Jollibee fan, Kei Kondo, who secured the coveted spot of being the store's first official customer.

By lunchtime, the line was wrapped around the corner of Robson and Howe Streets, and it grew even longer, spanning more than three blocks by the afternoon. By the time the doors closed at 10PM, Jollibee had served up thousands of its signature menu items to hungry fans who came from near and far to be part of the special day.

For those who are planning to visit Jollibee's new Downtown Vancouver store, here's what you need to know:

Address : 833 Granville Street, Vancouver, B.C. V5M 2C9

: – daily, seven days a week How To Order: At this time, the store is offering take-out only ; dine-in and online ordering/delivery will be available in the coming weeks

Jolly Crispy Chicken : Jollibee's flagship product is bone-in chicken that is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for superior flavor. It is served with a side of Jollibee's signature gravy for dipping each bite.

Jolly Spaghetti : This unique spaghetti dish features a signature sweet-style sauce, loaded with chunky slices of hotdog, and finished with a generous topping of cheese.

Peach Mango Pie: Make sure to leave room for this mouth-watering dessert, which features peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked into a light, crispy and flaky crust.

"We want to thank everyone who has patiently waited for us to bring our joyful dining experience to the beautiful city of Vancouver; it is a truly momentous occasion for our brand – and now all Vancouverites can finally say, "It's Our Turn!"," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee, who was on-site to personally welcome customers on opening day. "We are so fortunate to have such a devoted fan base here in Vancouver, and I was personally humbled by how many first-timers to our brand came out to experience our delicious food and cheerful service for themselves."

Jollibee's entry into the Vancouver market represents a key milestone for the brand as it continues its North American expansion goals. The new Granville Street store is not only the first Jollibee to open in Canada's western region, but it also means the brand now has a presence in four of the five most populous Canadian Provinces – Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. Jollibee plans to open two more locations in the metro area by the end of this year: Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre in Surrey and Cambie Street near Downtown's Vancouver City Hall.

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants worldwide and is quickly expanding across North America. Get updates on Jollibee's upcoming 2022 store openings by following @jollibeecan on Facebook and @jollibeecanada on Instagram.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 5,900 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. It has also acquired 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

