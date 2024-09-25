International Business University Unveils Future Talent Research Institute to Power Ontario's Workforce and Shape Canada's Economic Future

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - International Business University (IBU) is proud to announce the launch of its Future Talent Research Institute, a groundbreaking initiative designed to study and meet the rapidly-evolving demands of Ontario's workforce and contribute to Canada's broader economic future. The Institute is dedicated to understanding labour market needs, and then through IBU's programs , equipping future leaders with the knowledge and skills required to build a sustainable and innovative economy. By aligning its education with the real needs of employers, IBU ensures its students are uniquely prepared to thrive in Ontario's dynamic business environment and beyond.

Vision for the Future of Ontario and Canada's Workforce

The Future Talent Research Institute will propel IBU to lead the way in competency-based education, offering innovative insights into skill development and employability. The Institute's research focuses on identifying the critical skills need in graduates and current employees, ensuring that IBU's programs are continually aligned with the demands of the local and national economy.

Dr. Artie Ng, Dean of IBU, articulates: "Our vision for the Future Talent Research Institute is to bridge the gap between education and industry. As Ontario's economy continues to evolve to improve productivity and technological innovation accelerates, employers are seeking adaptable, effective and skilled talent. The Institute will serve as a hub for research to enhance understanding of these needs, not only in Toronto and Ontario but across Canada."

Research Focus:

How Are Employers Navigating Their Greatest Challenges and Seizing New Opportunities? What Key Skills Will Be Vital for Success in the Next 3–5 Years?

The launch of the Future Talent Research Institute is grounded in the findings of IBU's inaugural employer research study. This comprehensive study involved interviews and surveys with 78 senior leaders from large, medium, and small companies across a diverse range of industries in Ontario and Canada. The objective was to gain first-hand insights into what employers are seeking when they hire graduates and develop existing employees.

Top Challenges for Employers in Ontario and Canada

The research revealed several key challenges facing employers today:

Skills Gaps: Employers are struggling to find talent with the right combination of technical expertise and business understanding. This gap is particularly evident in areas such as data acumen, digital fluency, and cybersecurity — skills critical to Ontario's and Canada's innovation ecosystems. AI and Automation: The rapid pace of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is creating both challenges and opportunities for businesses across the province and the country. Companies need employees who can adapt to these technologies while maintaining a focus on strategic goals. Workforce Well-Being: Many employers highlighted the need to address employee well-being and mental health, noting that leadership now requires greater emotional intelligence and the ability to support employees through times of change — a key priority for organizations in Ontario and across Canada .

Preparing Future-Ready Graduates to Power Ontario's Economy

IBU already offers a range of innovative programs designed to prepare its students for the challenges of the modern workforce. The IBU Career Accelerator is one of the direct outcomes of employer research, responding to employer suggestions of a 3600 approach to talent development. The IBU Career Accelerator is designed to support students in gaining real-world experience through internships, mentorships, and hands-on projects then connect students directly with industry leaders in Ontario and across the country, ensuring that they develop the practical skills and workplace readiness required to excel from day one in their careers.

IBU's MBA programs offer specializations in areas that are critical to future of business in Canada, including:

Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship : Designed for leaders looking to drive change through technological innovation and entrepreneurial thinking, key to Ontario's growing tech sector.

Financial and Management Analytics : Equipping students with advanced data-driven decision-making skills for financial leadership, crucial to Canada's financial markets.

Information Systems Management : Preparing graduates to oversee complex information systems and lead digital transformation, essential in industries across Ontario .

: Preparing graduates to oversee complex information systems and lead digital transformation, essential in industries across . Global Business Management: Focused on leadership in international markets and global business environments, important for businesses expanding beyond Canadian borders.

In addition, IBU's Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) specializations ensure undergraduates are ready to meet the demands of today's digital and global economy. These include:

Information Technology Management : Equipping students with the skills they need to manage and implement IT solutions that enhance business performance in Ontario's tech-driven industries.

International Management and Technology : Combining global management strategies with innovative technology to prepare graduates for leadership roles in Ontario and beyond.

: Combining global management strategies with innovative technology to prepare graduates for leadership roles in and beyond. Digital Sales and Marketing: Developing expertise in digital marketing strategies and sales technologies, critical to businesses in Ontario's growing e-commerce and digital sectors.

Through initiatives like these, IBU graduates are positioned to lead and succeed in Ontario's evolving economic landscape and play a crucial role in Canada's future prosperity. They are not just job-ready — they are future-ready, capable of driving innovation and leading transformative projects in their organizations.

The Institute's Impact

Gina Jeneroux, Director of the Institute, stated: "The Future Talent Research Institute is a game-changer for higher education in Canada. Our research shows that employers are not just looking for cutting-edge technical skills. They're also seeking great talent with the skills of leadership, adaptability, collaboration and critical thinking, and the ability to solve new problems in new ways. The Institute will enable IBU to continually adapt its curriculum to meet these evolving needs, ensuring IBU graduates are highly employable and invaluable to their organizations."

A Commitment to Ontario's and Canada's Future

With the launch of the Future Talent Research Institute, IBU is reaffirming its commitment to shape the future of education and prepare students for the challenges of the modern workplace. By combining research, innovation and practical learning, IBU is creating a new model for higher education — one that prioritizes hands-on skills, student success, and the future needs of Ontario's and Canada's employers.

IBU's comprehensive, competency-based programs, alongside its Professor of Practice model, ensure students learn from experienced professionals, gaining both theoretical knowledge and real-world insights. This equips IBU graduates to excel in roles that demand both technical proficiency and strategic thinking.

The Future Talent Research Institute will continue to drive this mission forward, ensuring that students and employers across Ontario and Canada have access to the tools, insights, and resources needed to thrive in an increasingly complex global economy.

