INTERAC SELECTS PROSPER CANADA AS CHARITABLE PARTNER AT ELEVATE FESTIVAL 2022

Interac Corp. will match up to a total of $50,000 in donations to Prosper Canada from Festival goers!

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Prosper Canada is proud to be selected as the charitable partner of Interac Corp. ("Interac") at the 2022 Elevate Festival, taking place in Toronto, September 20-22. The festival brings creative thought leaders together under one roof to network, learn and create with global innovators. Speakers such as Venus Williams (Tennis Champion, Entrepreneur and Founder), Chris Hadfield (Astronaut and Elevate Co-Chair) and Toronto Mayor, John Tory, are just a few of the incredible speakers planned to be in attendance.

Interac will be presenting the NFT Art Gallery, that seeks to elevate underrepresented creators in the art community. This year they have also elected to raise funds for national charity Prosper Canada, to support initiatives aimed at building the financial confidence and health of Canadians with low incomes.

Pandemic challenges, systemic and institutional barriers, and personal circumstances prevent many vulnerable Canadians who need financial help the most from finding it. Community financial help programs, like those delivered by Prosper Canada and its community partners across the country, help to measurably improve the financial capability, confidence, and health of people with low incomes and help them move from poverty to prosperity.

"We're deeply grateful to Interac for this opportunity to connect with the Elevate community and to enlist your support during this challenging time," said Prosper Canada CEO Elizabeth Mulholland. "Canadians with low incomes have borne the economic brunt of the pandemic and are really struggling. Over the pandemic, our community partners and programs have helped over 220,000 people with low incomes, boosting their incomes by over $315 million and helping them to stabilize financially and begin to rebuild their financial health. We can do even more though with your help, so please take a minute to lend your support, knowing that Interac will be matching your donations made with Interac® Debit and other payments methods up to a total amount of $50,000."

Funds will be raised through interactive installations at the festival, allowing Elevate attendees to simply tap their Interac® Debit card or mobile wallet to donate directly to Prosper Canada.

"As an organization that helps Canadians move their money and verify themselves safely and securely, we are committed to supporting our local communities," said Daria Hill, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Interac. "We are proud to partner with Prosper Canada to help give Canadians access to the tools, resources, and coaching they need to build financial skills that will help them confidently seize economic opportunities."

About Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation. We work with government, business and community partners to develop and promote financial policies, programs and resources that remove barriers and help more Canadians to prosper. To learn more about Prosper Canada, please visit www.prospercanada.org .

About Interac Corp.

Interac empower Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money, data, and verification in Canada, security is the core of everything we do. Through our privacy, fraud mitigation, governance, and verification and authentication services, we help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture and corporate citizenship based on the principles of responsibility, diversity and inclusion. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands. For more information, visit Interac's website .

SOURCE Prosper Canada

For further information: Wendy Abbott-Serroul, Prosper Canada, 416-993-6409, [email protected]