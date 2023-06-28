Interac recognized as the most trusted financial services brand in Canada for 2023

Announces at Collision Conference it is one of Canada's most trusted overall brands; ranked first in the financial services category

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. today announced that it has maintained top spot as Canada's most trusted financial services brand on the annual Gustavson Brand Trust Index for the ninth consecutive year. The company placed 12th in the overall national Most Trusted Brands listing.

The Gustavson Brand Trust Index (GBTI) is a significant research study of 407 national and global brands conducted by the University of Victoria's Gustavson School of Business that explores consumer trust, the factors influencing it, and the brands that excel in building trust. It was established in 2015 and serves as a platform for promoting responsible management practices within organizations.

"I am just as proud today as I was nine years ago when Interac first received this distinction," said Mark O'Connell, Interac Corp. President and CEO. "We don't take lightly the trust Canadians place in our products and services, and we understand the important role we play in Canadians' everyday lives. Earning and maintaining the trust of Canadians remains our focus as we innovate for the future."

"Congratulations to Interac, on once again being recognized as the most trusted financial services brand in Canada," said Dr. Saul Klein, Dean of Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria. "Consistently leading the industry in providing superior products and services is a tremendous achievement."

The acceleration of the digital economy, a result of the pandemic, revealed the growing daily relevance of Interac products as businesses pivoted to digital payments and adapted to consumer behaviours. From driving transit convenience to empowering small businesses and shaping the digital economy, Interac is helping give Canadians control over their money and data, and offering streamlined digital experiences so they can get more out of life. With trust harder to gain and easier to lose since the beginning of the pandemic*, every Interac interaction is an opportunity to make deeper connections with Canadians.

Added Daria Hill, VP Marketing & Communications, "As a presenting sponsor of Collision Conference, we're encouraging attendees to celebrate with us and visit our InLife™ immersive city activation space which brings to life the multitude of Interac verification and payment products and services Canadians use every day."

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money and data in Canada, security is the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money.

