TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. ("Interac") and Elevate announced today they have entered into a three-year sponsorship to engage the innovation community and wider public through events and resources that explore the role of emerging technologies in making the future of money, data, and verification accessible to more Canadians.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Elevate. Exploring emerging technologies allows us to develop new ideas, frameworks and value exchanges that can help foster inclusivity and open new economic opportunities for Canadians," said Debbie Gamble, Chief Officer, Innovation Labs & New Ventures at Interac, and member of Elevate's Founding Board. "Through our three-year sponsorship with Elevate, we are helping bring together creators and innovators to share their knowledge and insights to promote more inclusive digital solutions for all Canadians."

Art as a catalyst for inclusive innovation

The partnership will kick-off at Elevate Festival with the NFT Art Gallery. The gallery is a celebratory culmination of work from new and emerging digital artists, including those from the residency program, where creators from underrepresented communities will spotlight their artwork on a global stage. Interac is partnering with The Remix Project to encourage gallery attendees to reflect on what an inclusive digital future means to them by participating in the development of an original piece of digital art. Starting on September 20 with a dual purpose of exhibition and education, the gallery will be available to Elevate Festival ticket holders before opening to the public in October.

"The creator economy is a thriving and ever-evolving industry. And yet, some creators are not being elevated," said Lisa Zarzeczny, Co-Founder and CEO of Elevate. "The rise of the metaverse and the use of NFTs has opened doors to unimaginable innovation. This shift inspired Elevate to launch net-new programming that provides underrepresented creators with the tools they need to harness these opportunities. This is a powerful example of what happens when technology and the arts intersect. Thanks to the support of Interac, a cohort of creators can showcase their work at the NFT Art Gallery. We're eager to continue advancing inclusive innovation across Canada through partnerships like this, increasing access to programming, mentorship, and more."

Elevate Festival, running from September 20-22, 2022, will be held in-person this year for the first time since 2019, and features an esteemed line-up of speakers, including Venus Williams, Chris Hadfield, Andre De Grasse, Krista Kim, and Mayor John Tory. Tickets can be purchased here . Women in tech are eligible for a 50 per cent discount by registering at ElevateFestival.ca/women/.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money, data, and verification in Canada, security is the core of everything we do. Through our privacy, fraud mitigation, governance, and verification and authentication services, we help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture and corporate citizenship based on the principles of responsibility, diversity and inclusion. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands. For more information, visit our website.

About Elevate

Elevate is a Canadian non-profit that builds and unites world-class innovators through tech training courses, entrepreneurship programs, and industry-leading events at the intersection of technology, arts, and social innovation. Elevate has hosted global icons such as Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Eric Schmidt, and Al Gore on the Elevate Main Stage, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Through strategic partnerships, an affiliation with the UN, and a roster of powerhouse speakers, Elevate inspires and invites its community to co-create a more equitable and sustainable future. Learn more at Elevate.ca .

SOURCE Interac Corp.