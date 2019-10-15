Interac Debit® for In-App and In-Browser Payments Expands in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. today announced that Interac Debit for In-App and In-Browser Payments with Apple Pay™ and Google Pay™ is now widely available. Canadians already use Interac Debit on Apple Pay or Google Pay for in-store purchases at hundreds of thousands of merchants across the country. Expanding the e-Commerce footprint means more Canadians have an easy and secure way to spend their own money when making mobile payments within apps and websites.

This service was championed by ATB, Canada's Credit Unions, Coast Capital, Desjardins, and National Bank, as well as acquirer Moneris, over the last year. Scotiabank and Tangerine now join this growing list of participants, along with acquirer Everlink, offering e-Commerce solutions to the Canadian market.

Interac Debit cardholders from these financial institutions can make in-app and in-browser purchases from participating merchants, including SkipTheDishes, foodora, Second Cup, Shell Canada, Maison Simons and MTY Group (TSX:MTY) (Bon-App.co), among others.

"In an increasingly digital world, Canadian consumers and businesses alike are looking for seamless customer experiences," said Nader Henin, AVP, Commerce at Interac. "As we see a rapid shift towards mobile commerce and the growing demand for online shopping, broader acceptance of Interac Debit on Apple Pay or Google Pay with merchants across Canada means greater choice for Canadians to pay whenever and however they want and stay in control of their money."

Coast to coast, Canadians are looking for a frictionless way to make purchases, especially as shopping behaviour shifts from online to mobile apps and websites. Retail mobile commerce spend in Canada is expected to reach $16B by end of 2019 and is forecasted to reach $30B by 2023, representing 35% of all retail eCommerce sales. 1

"As customer lifestyles continue to evolve, access to mobile ordering and on-demand expectations are changing the way people eat. They are increasingly looking for ease and speed, but still expect a strong user experience," said Kevin Edwards, CEO SkipTheDishes. "Offering Skip's customers Interac Debit on mobile orders allows us to provide greater convenience and accessibility without sacrificing a seamless checkout experience."

And these benefits extend to businesses as well. Today, business owners are increasingly seeking digital solutions to expand on choices for their customers and provide them with a unified experience across online and offline touchpoints. By enabling Interac Debit on Apple Pay or Google Pay for in-app and in-browser purchases, merchants can deliver a secure and seamless omnichannel customer experience – allowing them to pay whenever, wherever, and however they want – that enables near real-time payments with no chargebacks.

About Interac Corp.

Interac Corp. operates an economical, world-class payments system with broad-based acceptance, reliability, security, and efficiency. The organization is one of Canada's leading payments brands and is chosen an average of 16 million times daily to pay and exchange money. For more than 30 years, Interac Corp. and its predecessors, Interac Association and Acxsys Corporation, have facilitated secure financial transactions through the development of innovative and convenient debit and money transfer solutions. A leader in the prevention and detection of fraud, the organization has one of the lowest rates of fraud globally. Visit newsroom.interac.ca or follow @INTERAC on Twitter. Interac Corp. has a diverse group of shareholders that includes banks, credit unions, caisses populaires, payment processors and merchants.

