Interac Corp. and Retail Council of Canada honour top Retail Education Scholarship program applicant with special $5,000 award

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. and Retail Council of Canada (RCC) are delighted to name Jacqueline Chung as the recipient of the special 2019 Retail Education Scholarship of $5,000 funded by Interac Corp.

Jacqueline will be entering her first year of the Bachelor of Commerce program at Ryerson University in Business and Technology Management this fall. She is currently working at Beam City, a retail technology startup that creates A.I. and cinematic videos for stores.

With this scholarship, she will be able to pursue her studies and realize her dream career of working in the retail industry. "Retail is more than a job," says Jacqueline Chung, "it defies and defines social and cultural norms."

In addition to this $5,000 Interac Corp award, Jacqueline and 16 other post-secondary students from across the country will receive scholarships of $1,000 each.

The Retail Education Scholarship program is an initiative that supports students working in retail who are entering or enrolled in a retail-related program at a Canadian post-secondary institution.

"We are very proud to once again partner with Retail Council of Canada in support of the Retail Education Scholarship program," said Mark O'Connell, President and CEO of Interac Corp. "We congratulate Jacqueline Chung, as well as the other scholarship recipients, and wish them well in their education and future careers in retail."

"Interac Corp. has been an amazing, generous champion of this initiative for the last ten years. They are outstanding in their recognition of the importance of the retail industry and the vibrant a careers opportunities retail offers as Canada's largest private sector employer," said Diane J. Brisebois, President & CEO of Retail Council of Canada.

Now in its 17th year, the Retail Education Scholarship program has awarded almost one million dollars in scholarship and award benefits. Applicants are evaluated by retail industry experts on academic performance, professional references, and a personal essay.

About Interac Corp.

Interac Corp. is a payments and digital information exchange that operates an economical, world-class debit payments system with broad-based acceptance, reliability, security and efficiency. The organization is one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands and is chosen an average of 16 million times daily to pay and exchange money. For 35 years, Interac Corp. along with its predecessors, Interac Association and Acxsys Corporation, has provided payment solutions and access to money on secure, interoperable, reliable and efficient shared platforms through debit cards, mobile wallets, online money transfer, ABMs, in-app and online purchases. Interac Corp. has a diverse group of shareholders that include banks, credit unions, caisses populaires, payment processors and merchants. A leader in the prevention and detection of fraud, the organization has one of the lowest rates of fraud globally. Visit newsroom.interac.ca or follow @INTERAC on Twitter.

About Retail Education Scholarship Program

The Retail Education Scholarship Program is now in its 17th year and has provided almost one million dollars in scholarships fund and benefits to students who are entering or enrolled in a retail-related program at a Canadian post-secondary institution. Intended to help the most talented pursue a career in retail, this annual program, funded by the generous support from retailers in Canada, provides finalists with both scholarships and an opportunity to meet established retailer professionals who can help mentor the students' success.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer with over 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $375 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. RetailCouncil.org

