TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. today announced that it is working with Walmart Canada to offer its customers enhanced methods of paying with debit online and in-store. With a target timing of Spring 2021, Walmart shoppers will soon be able to checkout using Interac® Debit for In-App and In-Browser Payments on proprietary wallets. Walmart has also begun rolling out Interac Flash® at point-of-sale terminals in-store, giving customers the option to pay with the secure tap of a debit card or smartphone.

"Interac is proud to work with Walmart Canada, one of the country's leading retailers, to help deliver seamless online payment experiences. The collaboration will give Walmart customers more debit payment options, allowing them to transact using their own money within the channel of their choice," said William Keliehor, Chief Commercial Officer at Interac. "Given Walmart's size, scope, and scale in the domestic retail market, this working relationship signals increased momentum for the continued expansion of Interac Debit for In-App and In-Browser Payments in Canada."

Interac is actively expanding its e-commerce footprint to give Canadians an easy and secure way to spend their own money when making payments within apps and browsers – a development many will welcome given the continued uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Interac transactions made using Interac Debit for In-App and In-Browser Payments have increased an average of 22 per cent month-over-month.

"Walmart Canada is very excited to now offer Interac Debit and provide more convenient and contactless ways for customers to check out in-store and online," said Nicolai Salcedo, Chief Information Officer, Walmart Canada. "We listen to our customers and want them to have even more choices for how they pay for their items. This is part of our ongoing effort to make shopping at Walmart easy, safe and seamless, especially during these challenging times."

Retailers are increasingly seeking digital solutions to increase customer choice while providing a unified experience across online and offline touchpoints. Interac Debit for In-App and In-Browser payments on proprietary wallets offers a seamless and secure customer experience to pay wherever, whenever, however, in near real-time with no chargebacks. More information about the benefits of using Interac Debit for In-App and In-Browser Payments can be found here.

About Interac Corp.

Interac Corp. empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services rooted in security, reliability, and efficiency. As a leader in digital security and authentication alongside our subsidiary, 2Keys Corporation, security is the core of everything we do. Through our world-class privacy, fraud mitigation and governance expertise, we help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting with Interac. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products an average of 18 million times a day to pay and exchange money. Interac is committed to championing workplace culture and corporate citizenship based on the principles of responsibility, diversity and inclusion. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands. For more information, visit newsroom.interac.ca

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and twitter.com/walmartcanada.

Interac, Interac Flash and the Interac logo are registered trade-marks of Interac Corp.

SOURCE Interac Corp.

For further information: Interac Corp. / 416-869-2017 / [email protected]