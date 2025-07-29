Intellistake Technologies Corp. Appoints Shelly Murphy, DesTechAZ Co-Founder with Steve Wozniak, to Advisory Board to Propel Growth in Decentralized Artificial Intelligence and Digital Currencies

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTC: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shelly Murphy to its Advisory Board. A trailblazer in technology, education, and finance, Murphy will provide strategic guidance to support the Company's change of business to a technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") and digital currencies.

Shelly Murphy - Intellistake Advisory Board (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

Murphy brings over 25 years of experience in finance, capital structuring, and executive leadership. She is widely recognized for her ability to integrate emerging technologies into scalable business strategies that drive innovation across sectors. As Co-Founder of DesTechAZ—created in partnership with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak—Murphy has helped spotlight transformational advancements in data, education, and energy systems.

"Shelly's deep knowledge of emerging technologies, combined with her leadership in edtech and blockchain innovation, makes her an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board," said Jason Dussault, CEO of the Company. "Her forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with our mission to integrate decentralized artificial intelligence and digital currencies."

Murphy is a seasoned advisor in blockchain and cryptocurrency systems, contributing to the design of decentralized applications that require robust, energy-efficient data infrastructure. Following the completion of the Change of Business, her insights will help guide the Company's efforts in developing custom AI software for industrial clients, operating blockchain validator hardware that supports AI networks and investing in AI-related digital currencies.

As CEO and Managing Partner of GSD Group, Murphy leads a consultancy focused on blockchain strategy, immersive digital ecosystems, and next-generation brand development. She is also the Co-Founder and Partner of Atari Hotels, a venture that merges gaming culture, virtual reality, and interactive hospitality—demonstrating her expertise in developing tech-enabled environments that rely on sophisticated data and power systems.

Murphy's expansive network—shaped through her collaboration with Wozniak, GSD Group, and leadership roles with organizations such as SLAM Charter Schools, Academica, and MetaWorks Platforms—positions her to forge high-impact alliances across the technology and energy sectors. Her fluency in navigating data-intensive ecosystems will be critical as the Company executes its new business plan following the completion of the Change of Business.

"Shelly's cross-sector expertise and visionary leadership make her an exceptional advisor to the Company," added Mr. Dussault. "Her strategic insight and ability to unite innovation, infrastructure, and sustainability will strengthen our role as a foundational provider of clean power for the digital economy."

About Intellistake

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company; the expected contributions of Ms. Murphy, expectations regarding the market for digital currencies and decentralized AI.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Company Contact : Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052