Intellistake Technologies Corp. Announces New OTC Ticker Symbol: ISTKF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTC: ISTKF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the change to its new OTC ticker symbol, "ISTKF", effective immediately. The Company's common shares were previously trading on the OTC Market under the symbol, "GFCOF". This change reflects the Company's continued commitment to enhancing its visibility and accessibility to a broader investor base, particularly in the U.S. market.

The ticker change comes as part of Intellistake's ongoing efforts to increase shareholder value and expand its presence in the rapidly growing decentralized artificial intelligence and digital asset markets. No action is required by shareholders with respect to this ticker symbol change.

"We are excited to roll out our new OTC ticker symbol, ISTKF, which is a part of our strategy to increase market presence and visibility among U.S. based investors," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "We believe this symbol change will help facilitate greater engagement and offer easier access for potential investors to track our growth and developments as we continue to advance our business strategy in the intersection of AI and blockchain technology."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company;, developments of enterprise AI software solutions and expectations regarding the market for digital currencies and decentralized AI.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052