Intellistake Technologies Corp. Secures Exclusive Partnership with Established $90M USD Digital Assets Under Management Asset Firm Singularity Venture Hub with $250M+ USD Token Portfolio for Institutional Custody Services

• $90M USD in digital assets under management by Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH")

• $250M USD in valuation of projects incubated for SVH clients

• Swiss VASP/CASP licensing for trading and custody operations

• SVH operates institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure powered by Fireblocks, the industry-leading custody platform that has processed over $10 trillion in transactions for 1,800+ institutional clients across 100+ supported blockchains

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTC: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure, is pleased to announce the execution of an exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH"), a premier AI-Web3 venture accelerator managing over $90 million USD in digital assets and specializing in blockchain innovations and digital asset management1.

Under this exclusive partnership framework, Singularity Venture Hub will manage digital asset operations for Intellistake and serve as the Company's supporting partner for security, custody, and treasury management.

Singularity Venture Hub brings significant expertise and infrastructure to this partnership, operating as "The AI-Web3 Venture Hub" with comprehensive regulatory compliance including Swiss VASP/CASP licensing for Singularity TM AG trading and custody operations, and Cook Island VASP registration for Singularity Hub. Based in Switzerland with global regulatory frameworks, Singularity TM AG has an established track record in incubation and token launches, including utility tokens and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization projects, with over $250 million USD in combined fully diluted valuation of incubating clients and 20+ clients in their incubation program2, providing Intellistake with access to proven capabilities across the complete project lifecycle from ideation and corporate setup through token launches, community building, and post-launch market support.

SVH operates institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure powered by Fireblocks, the industry-leading custody platform that has processed over $10 trillion USD in transactions for 1,800+ institutional clients across 100+ supported blockchains3. This ensures Intellistake's assets will be secured through institutional-grade infrastructure with comprehensive protection protocols. With over $90 million USD in assets under management and 24/7 global team coverage¹, SVH delivers proven results with institutional-grade treasury management capabilities.

The partnership positions Intellistake to leverage SVH's established ecosystem of next-generation AI and blockchain companies, providing access to a network of disruptive technologies and partnerships that align with Intellistake's mission of democratizing access to decentralized AI infrastructure.

"This exclusive partnership with Singularity Venture Hub represents a significant step forward for Intellistake," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "Having a proven digital asset management and custody partner strengthens our operational capabilities and provides the foundation we need to advance our growth strategy."

The partnership comes at a critical time as the convergence of AI and blockchain technologies creates opportunities. The Global AI Crypto Market size is expected to be worth around 46.9 Billion USD by 2034, from 3.7 billion USD in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 20344. The tokenized real-world assets (RWA) market is also experiencing expansion, growing from $5 billion USD in 2022 to over $24 billion USD by June 2025. Leading analysts from RedStone, Gauntlet, and RWA.xyz project the tokenized RWA market could reach $16-30 trillion by 2034, with major institutions like BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Franklin Templeton now issuing production-scale tokenized funds on public blockchains5.

"The timing is right for this partnership as institutional adoption of digital assets continues to accelerate," added Gregory Cowles, Chief Strategy Officer of Intellistake. "Having a regulated, experienced partner like SVH strengthens our operations and provides the institutional-grade infrastructure our growth strategy requires."

"As the convergence between crypto markets and traditional capital markets enters a new phase of acceleration, we're excited to partner with pioneering institutions like Intellistake—leaders who approach this space with an institutional-grade, compliant, and infrastructure-focused mindset. said Mario Casiraghi, Founder and CEO of Singularity Venture Hub. What sets Intellistake apart is their forward-looking strategy: not only engaging with the surface-level opportunity but going deeper by integrating native Web3 capabilities through partnerships like Venture Hub and focusing on high-growth, high-impact sectors of the market."

The partnership is effective immediately, Intellistake will maintain its focus on providing simplified access to decentralized AI infrastructure for traditional investors while leveraging SVH's expertise to expand its capabilities in digital asset management, and blockchain infrastructure development.

Intellistake has very recently completed the change of business transaction and is presently at an early stage of development. It has not yet acquired any digital assets, nor has it commenced validator and staking operations. It has also not yet developed any AI technology solutions. With the change of business completed it will now commence the execution of the business plan described in the Listing Statement dated June 30, 2025 and filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. It is important to note that as with any investment there are risks including that digital assets remain an emerging assets class with government regulation still under development, there has been significant volatility in digital assets and their value can decline rapidly, historical performance of digital assets in not indicative of their future performance and global digital asset demand may not continue to increase due to global financial conditions and other factors. Intellistake is a start-up that does not have the same access to capital as other larger more established companies. Please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the Listing Statement for additional details on the risks associated with the Company's business.

About Intellistake

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company; details of planned validator operations, details of the partnership with SVH and its expected benefits, and expectations regarding the market for digital currencies and decentralized AI.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052