TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced that Michael Katchen, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealthsimple, will be appointed to its Board of Directors effective July 25, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael Katchen to the Intact Board of Directors as the company continues to invest in transforming its competitive advantages through digital acceleration and AI," said William Young, Chairman of the Board. "Michael Katchen is a leading entrepreneur and innovator dedicated to reinventing Canada's financial services industry. Michael is passionate about helping people achieve financial freedom by using technology to make great products available to everyone. We look forward to adding his perspective to the IFC Board."

Mr. Katchen has been called an Industry Mover by the Financial Post, a Change Agent by Canadian Business Magazine, and one of Toronto's 50 most influential people by Toronto Life. He has received the Entrepreneur of the Year award from Ernst & Young, Canadian Startup Awards, and Techvibes, as well as been named one of Canada's "Top 40 Under 40." He is a graduate of the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.

Mr. Katchen is also an active member of the Business Council of Canada, is on the Board of the SickKids Hospital Foundation, and the Wealthsimple Foundation, an initiative that helps children from low-income families save for post-secondary education.

