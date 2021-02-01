TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced the appointment of Carolyn A. Wilkins to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Wilkins had a distinguished twenty-year career at the Bank of Canada, serving as Senior Deputy Governor for the last six and a half years, overseeing strategic planning and economic and financial research. She was a member of the Bank's Governing Council and served as a member of the Bank's Board of Directors.

Ms. Wilkins oversaw the development of the Bank's market liquidity facilities and large-scale asset purchase program as part of its COVID-19 response. She was active in international policy fora, including the Financial Stability Board. Before her appointment as Senior Deputy Governor, Ms. Wilkins was an Advisor to the Governor and a member of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. Prior to joining the Bank, she held senior analytical roles related to economic forecasting and fiscal policy development, at both the Department of Finance Canada and the Privy Council Office.

"We are pleased to welcome Carolyn Wilkins to the Board of Directors at Intact. Her experience as a policy innovator and leader at the Bank of Canada during some of the most challenging periods for economic and monetary policy will be a welcome addition to our Board," said Claude Dussault, Chair, Board of Directors, Intact Financial Corporation.

Ms. Wilkins holds an Honours BA in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University and an MA in Economics from Western University. She was named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award by the Women's Executive Network in 2016 and 2018.

