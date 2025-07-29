(TSX: IFC)

(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ -

Highlights

Operating DPW 1,2 growth of 4% improved sequentially, primarily attributable to Personal lines

growth of 4% improved sequentially, primarily attributable to Personal lines Combined ratio 1 was strong at 86.1% with solid performance across all geographies

was strong at 86.1% with solid performance across all geographies Net operating income per share 1 of $5.23 (EPS of $4.70 ) reflected robust underwriting performance and stable contributions from investment and distribution income

of (EPS of ) reflected robust underwriting performance and stable contributions from investment and distribution income BVPS 1 increased 12% from last year to $98.67 driven by solid earnings growth, with operating ROE 1 of 16.3% (ROE 1 of 14.0%)

increased 12% from last year to driven by solid earnings growth, with operating ROE of 16.3% (ROE of 14.0%) Robust balance sheet with total capital margin1 of $3.1 billion and adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1 decreasing to 18.4%

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"I'm pleased to see our platform continuing to prove its strength in the current economic and geopolitical environment. We delivered another quarter of solid underlying results, while growing our premium base in Personal lines and remaining disciplined in Commercial and Specialty lines. We did not experience significant CAT losses in the quarter, but our business is well positioned to help our customers deal with the deep trend of increased natural disasters. With our resilient balance sheet, we remain ready to capture opportunities as they arise, while staying on track to continue delivering on our financial objectives of exceeding the industry ROE by 500 basis points and growing NOIPS by 10% annually over time."

Consolidated Highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2-2025 Q2-2024 Change H1-2025 H1-2024 Change Operating direct premiums written1,2 7,031 6,655 4 % 12,395 11,765 4 % Combined ratio1 86.1 % 87.1 % (1.0) pt 88.7 % 89.1 % (0.4) pts Underwriting income (loss)1 784 681 15 % 1,269 1,140 11 % Operating net investment income 400 387 3 % 815 767 6 % Distribution income1 165 169 (2) % 282 269 5 % Net operating income attributable to common shareholders1 935 866 8 % 1,652 1,513 9 % Net income 867 758 14 % 1,543 1,431 8 % Per share measures (in dollars)











Net operating income per share (NOIPS)1,3 $5.23 $4.86 8 % $9.25 $8.48 9 % Earnings per share (EPS) – diluted3 $4.70 $4.04 16 % $8.39 $7.72 9 % Book value per share1 $98.67 $88.00 12 %





Return on equity for the last 12 months











Operating ROE1 16.3 % 17.0 % (0.7) pts





Adjusted ROE1 16.5 % 16.7 % (0.2) pts





ROE1 14.0 % 13.7 % 0.3 pts





Capital management











Total capital margin1 $3,136 2,884 252





Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1 18.4 % 19.8 % (1.4) pts







12-Month Industry Outlook

We expect favourable market conditions overall, though varying by segment:

In Personal auto and Personal property, we expect high-single-digit to low-double-digit premium growth; and

In Commercial and Specialty lines across all geographies, we expect mid-single-digit premium growth.

____________________________________________ 1 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 15 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. 2 DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency. 3 Per share metric is calculated based on the weighted-average diluted number of common shares.

Q2-2025 Consolidated Performance

Operating DPW growth was 4%, attributable to rate actions and continued unit growth in Personal lines. Within Commercial lines, growth was tempered by continued pressures in large accounts, as well as remediation actions in the UK&I.

Combined ratio remained strong and improved by 1 point to 86.1%, despite higher catastrophe activity compared to last year's low level. This reflected solid performance across all geographies, as well as strong favourable prior year development, notably in Canada Commercial lines.

Commercial lines. Operating net investment income increased 3% from last year to $400 million , due to slightly higher book yields and favourable foreign currency movements.

, due to slightly higher book yields and favourable foreign currency movements. Distribution income of $165 million reflected solid M&A activities in BrokerLink, offset by slower growth in other parts of the business, including On Side.

reflected solid M&A activities in BrokerLink, offset by slower growth in other parts of the business, including On Side. Net operating income attributable to common shareholders of $935 million reflected strong underwriting performance, as well as stable contributions from investment and distribution income.

reflected strong underwriting performance, as well as stable contributions from investment and distribution income. Earnings per share increased 16% to $4.70 in the quarter, driven by strong operating income and higher mark-to-market gains on our equity securities.

in the quarter, driven by strong operating income and higher mark-to-market gains on our equity securities. Solid operating ROE of 16.3% reflected a robust performance across our lines of business and geographies, despite the impact of higher-than-expected catastrophe losses over the last 12 months. Adjusted ROE of 16.5% included lower exited lines losses and restructuring costs over the last 12 months.

Segment Underwriting Performance

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change H1-2025 H1-2024 Change Operating direct premiums written1 (growth in constant currency)







Canada 4,908 4,563 8 % 8,388 7,815 7 % UK&I 1,330 1,315 (5) % 2,583 2,560 (5) % US 793 777 - % 1,424 1,390 (1) % Total 7,031 6,655 4 % 12,395 11,765 4 % Combined ratio1











Canada 83.8 % 85.4 % (1.6) pts 87.0 % 88.1 % (1.1) pts UK&I 92.9 % 92.2 % 0.7 pts 95.2 % 93.4 % 1.8 pts US 87.8 % 88.5 % (0.7) pts 87.2 % 88.3 % (1.1) pts Combined ratio 86.1 % 87.1 % (1.0) pt 88.7 % 89.1 % (0.4) pts























Canada

Personal auto operating DPW increased by 11%, reflecting rate actions and 2% unit growth in hard market conditions. The combined ratio was strong at 90.3% in a seasonally favourable quarter, reflecting the benefits of our profitability actions.

Personal property operating DPW grew by 10%, primarily due to rates and 2% unit growth in hard market conditions. The combined ratio remained strong at 84.5% despite increasing 6.5 points from last year, as the prior period benefitted from benign weather activity.

Commercial lines operating DPW growth was 1%, driven by low-to-mid-single-digit rates overall. We continue to see elevated competition in large accounts. The combined ratio was very strong at 74.0%, driven by our continued underwriting discipline and very healthy favourable prior-year development.

UK&I

Operating DPW decreased 5% reflecting continued remediation actions in the DLG portfolio, as well as strategic exits, primarily within certain delegated relationships. Excluding these items, growth was 3% as we continue to see competition in large accounts. The combined ratio of 92.9% remained solid despite higher large losses, reflecting performance improvements in the DLG portfolio.

US

Operating DPW growth was flat, including a 3-point negative impact from a specific business line. Rates remained healthy overall. The combined ratio was solid at 87.8%, reflecting year-over-year improvements in our underlying performance, tempered by higher expenses.

___________________________________________ 1 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 15 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position and solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions. Total capital margin was $3.1 billion , and in line with Q1-2025, due to strong operating earnings.

, and in line with Q1-2025, due to strong operating earnings. Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio stood at 18.4% as at June 30, 2025 , a reduction vs. Q1-2025, driven by strong capital generation and the repayment of commercial paper in the quarter.

, a reduction vs. Q1-2025, driven by strong capital generation and the repayment of commercial paper in the quarter. IFC's book value per share (BVPS) of $98.67 as at June 30, 2025 increased 12% year-over-year due to robust earnings over the last 12 months and favourable market movements. BVPS was 3% higher than Q1-2025, driven by strong operating earnings, tempered by foreign exchange impacts.

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The common share dividends are payable on September 29, 2025 , to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025 .

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 30.25625 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.5 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 37.575 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares, 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares, and 32.8125 cents per share on the Class A Series 11 preferred shares. The dividends are payable on September 30, 2025 , to shareholders of record on September 15 , 2025.

Analysts' Estimates

The average estimate of earnings per share and net operating income per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $3.79 and $4.02 , respectively.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

This Press Release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on the Audit Committee's recommendation, should be read in conjunction with the Q2-2025 MD&A, as well as the Q2-2025 interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and later today on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For the definitions of measures and other insurance-related terms used in this Press Release, please refer to the MD&A and to the glossary available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.intactfc.com.

Conference Call Details

Intact Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review its earnings results tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the call via live audio webcast and to view the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, MD&A, presentation slides, Supplementary financial information and other information not included in this Press Release, visit the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and link to "Investors". The conference call is also available by dialing 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available on July 30, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 6, 2025. To listen to the replay, call 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 (toll-free in North America), entry code 88467. A transcript of the call will also be made available on Intact Financial Corporation's website.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly- owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios (which are calculated using Non-GAAP financial measures) do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (or GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance. Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our financial results and related trends, and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios used in this Press Release and other Company's financial reports include measures related to our consolidated performance, underwriting performance and financial strength.

For more information about these supplementary financial measures, Non-GAAP financial measures, and Non-GAAP ratios, including definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 15 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2025 MD&A dated July 29th, 2025, which is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1 Reconciliation of NOI, NOIPS and OROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q2-2025 Q2-2024 H1-2025 H1-2024









Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 867 750 1,543 1,423 Remove: pre-tax non-operating results 93 128 167 140 Remove: non-operating tax expense (benefit) 3 16 (13) (5) NOI attributable to shareholders 963 894 1,697 1,558 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (28) (45) (45) NOI attributable to common shareholders 935 866 1,652 1,513 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 178.7 178.5 178.7 178.5 NOIPS (in dollars) 5.23 4.86 9.25 8.48 NOI attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,715 2,575



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 16,636 15,151



OROE for the last 12 months 16.3 % 17.0 %





Table 2 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim consolidated financial statements (quarterly)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Quarter ended June 30, 2025

Insurance revenue 6,616 (598) (225) - - - - (111) (57) 5 (986) 5,630 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,083) 257 232 (150) 7 (58) (215) 112 57 (5) 237 (4,846) Sum of: Operating net claims

($2,917 million) and Operating net

underwriting expenses ($1,929

million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (598) 598 - - - - - - - - 598 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 257 (257) - - - - - - - - (257) - n/a Insurance service result 1,192 - 7 (150) 7 (58) (215) 1 - - (408) 784 Underwriting income (loss) Quarter ended June 30, 2024

Insurance revenue 6,488 (619) (356) - - - - (207) (12) 7 (1,187) 5,301 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,196) 365 370 (114) 8 (44) (237) 223 12 (7) 576 (4,620) Sum of: Operating net claims

($2,812 million) and Operating net

underwriting expenses ($1,808

million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (619) 619 - - - - - - - - 619 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 365 (365) - - - - - - - - (365) - n/a Insurance service result 1,038 - 14 (114) 8 (44) (237) 16 - - (357) 681 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 3 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim consolidated financial statements (year-to-date)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Six-month ended June 30, 2025

Insurance revenue 13,269 (1,196) (502) - - - - (308) (105) 26 (2,085) 11,184 Operating net underwriting

revenue Insurance service expense (10,670) 650 514 (269) 15 (120) (433) 319 105 (26) 755 (9,915) Sum of: Operating net claims

($6,125 million) and Operating

net underwriting expenses

($3,790 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (1,196) 1,196 - - - - - - - - 1,196 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 650 (650) - - - - - - - - (650) - n/a Insurance service result 2,053 - 12 (269) 15 (120) (433) 11 - - (784) 1,269 Underwriting income (loss) Six-month ended June 30, 2024

Insurance revenue 12,999 (1,292) (715) - - - - (488) (32) 22 (2,505) 10,494 Operating net underwriting

revenue Insurance service expense (10,554) 679 790 (262) 16 (93) (465) 525 32 (22) 1,200 (9,354) Sum of: Operating net claims

($5,757 million) and Operating

net underwriting expenses

($3,597 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (1,292) 1,292 - - - - - - - - 1,292 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 679 (679) - - - - - - - - (679) - n/a Insurance service result 1,832 - 75 (262) 16 (93) (465) 37 - - (692) 1,140 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 4 Reconciliation of ROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q2-2025 Q2-2024 H1-2025 H1-2024 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 867 750 1,543 1,423 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (28) (45) (45) Net income attributable to common shareholders 839 722 1,498 1,378 Divided by weighted-average basic number of common shares (in millions) 178.3 178.3 178.3 178.3 EPS, basic (in dollars) 4.71 4.05 8.40 7.73









Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares1 (in millions) 178.7 178.5 178.7 178.5 EPS, diluted (in dollars) 4.70 4.04 8.39 7.72 Net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,327 2,020



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 16,647 14,698



ROE for the last 12 months 14.0 % 13.7 %





1 Includes the net effect of the exercise of stock options. See Note 16 – Earnings per share to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for more details.

Table 5 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (quarterly)



MD&A captions Pre-tax As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense) Operating net

investment

income Total

income

taxes Non-

operating

results Underwriting

income

(loss) Total F/S

caption For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 Insurance service result 43 - 15 - - 200 934 1,192 Net investment income - - - 400 - - - 400 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - 136 - 136 Net insurance financial result - - - - - (197) - (197) Share of profits from investments in associates

and joint ventures 42 (4) (2) - (9) (9) - 18 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - (16) - (16) Other income and expense 80 - (65) - - (80) (150) (215) Other finance costs - (57) - - - - - (57) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (127) - (127) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (267) - - (267)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 165 (61) (52) 400 (276) (93) 784

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Insurance service result 28 - 16 - - 199 795 1,038 Net investment income - - - 387 - - - 387 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - (34) - (34) Net insurance financial result - - - - - (195) - (195) Share of profits from investments in associates

and joint ventures 52 (3) (1) - (11) (9) - 28 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 74 - 74 Other income and expense 89 - (75) - - (73) (114) (173) Other finance costs - (54) - - - - - (54) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (90) - (90) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (223) - - (223) Total, as reported in MD&A 169 (57) (60) 387 (234) (128) 681





























Table 6 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (year-to-date)



MD&A captions Pre-tax As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense) Operating net

investment

income Total

income

taxes Non-

operating

results Underwriting

income

(loss) Total F/S

caption For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 Insurance service result 108 - 12 - - 395 1,538 2,053 Net investment income - - - 815 - - - 815 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - 222 - 222 Net insurance financial result - - - - - (437) - (437) Share of profits from investments in associates

and joint ventures 84 (7) (1) - (18) (18) - 40 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 24 - 24 Other income and expense 90 - (90) - - (157) (269) (426) Other finance costs - (112) - - - - - (112) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (196) - (196) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (440) - - (440)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 282 (119) (79) 815 (458) (167) 1,269

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 Insurance service result 71 - 22 - - 337 1,402 1,832 Net investment income - - - 767 - - - 767 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - (74) - (74) Net insurance financial result - - - - - (292) - (292) Share of profits from investments in associates

and joint ventures 90 (8) 1 - (18) (15) - 50 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 254 - 254 Other income and expense 108 - (111) - - (147) (262) (412) Other finance costs - (111) - - - - - (111) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (203) - (203) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (380) - - (380) Total, as reported in MD&A 269 (119) (88) 767 (398) (140) 1,140





Table 7 Reconciliation of AEPS and AROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q2-2025 Q2-2024 H1-2025 H1-2024 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 867 750 1,543 1,423 Remove acquisition-related items, after tax







Amortization of acquired intangible assets 61 56 122 113 Acquisition and integration costs 56 41 86 96 Tax adjustments on acquisition-related items 7 3 8 3 Net result from claims acquired in a business combination 1 (1) 1 1 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 992 849 1,760 1,636 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (28) (45) (45) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 964 821 1,715 1,591 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 178.7 178.5 178.7 178.5 AEPS (in dollars) 5.39 4.61 9.59 8.91 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,744 2,453



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 16,647 14,698



AROE for the last 12 months 16.5 % 16.7 %





Table 8 Calculation of BVPS and BVPS (excluding AOCI)

As at June 30, 2025 2024





Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 19,216 17,315 Remove: Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS (1,619) (1,619)





Common shareholders' equity 17,597 15,696 Remove: AOCI, as reported under IFRS (260) 238





Common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI) 17,337 15,934 Number of common shares outstanding at the same date (in millions) 178.3 178.4 BVPS 98.67 88.00 BVPS (excluding AOCI) 97.21 89.33

Table 9 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity and Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

As at June 30, 2025 2024





Ending common shareholders' equity 17,597 15,696 Remove: significant capital transaction in the last 12 months - (557) Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding significant capital transaction 17,597 15,139 Beginning common shareholders' equity 15,696 13,370 Average common shareholders' equity, excluding significant capital transaction 16,647 14,255 Weighted impact of significant capital transactions1 - 443 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 16,647 14,698





Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 17,337 15,934 Remove: significant capital transaction in the last 12 months - (557) Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and significant capital transaction 17,337 15,377 Beginning common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 15,934 14,040 Average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and significant capital transaction 16,636 14,708 Weighted impact of significant capital transactions1 - 443 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 16,636 15,151

1 June 30, 2024 figure represents the net weighted impact of the September 13, 2023 significant capital transaction.

Table 10 Reconciliation of Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes and Total capital to Debt outstanding, Equity attributable to shareholders and Equity attributable to NCI

As at June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,643 4,728 4,681 Remove: hybrid subordinated notes (247) (247) (247) Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes 4,396 4,481 4,434







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,643 4,728 4,681 Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 19,216 18,768 18,148 Adjusted total capital 23,859 23,496 22,829







Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes 4,396 4,481 4,434 Adjusted total capital 23,859 23,496 22,829 Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 18.4 % 19.1 % 19.4 %







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,643 4,728 4,681 Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS 1,619 1,619 1,619 Debt outstanding and preferred shares (including NCI) 6,262 6,347 6,300 Adjusted total capital 23,859 23,496 22,829 Total leverage ratio 26.2 % 27.0 % 27.6 % Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 18.4 % 19.1 % 19.4 % Preferred shares and hybrids 7.8 % 7.9 % 8.2 %

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the outlook for the Property and Casualty insurance industry in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., the Company's business outlook, the Company's growth prospects and the integration of Direct Line Insurance Group plc's brokered Commercial lines operations. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form dated February 11, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please read the cautionary note at the beginning of the Q2-2025 MD&A.

