TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation and the Northern Super League (NSL) announced today that Intact Insurance is becoming a Founding Partner of the NSL, Canada's first professional women's soccer league. This marks Intact's second major sponsorship supporting the growth of professional women's sports in Canada, following its recently announced partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

As part of a multi-year agreement, Intact Insurance will be a Founding Partner of the league and will collaborate with the NSL on community initiatives to expand access to the game for underserved communities. Intact also announced today it is partnering with three of the league's clubs– Montréal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC and AFC Toronto.

The partnership will contribute to advancing the recognition of women in sports and is part of Intact's ongoing commitment to investing in a more inclusive and equitable future for all women in their chosen careers.

"As we approach International Women's Day, we're excited to announce our second partnership aimed at helping accelerate action for women's professional sports in Canada. At Intact, we invest in women's sports because it's both a smart business decision and a powerful way to contribute to a more equitable and vibrant future," said Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. "By supporting these incredible role models, we aim to inspire the next generation of athletes and make a positive impact on our communities."

"The Northern Super League was built on the idea that investment in professional women's sports drives real change—not just for the athletes on the field but for the entire sports ecosystem. Having a committed partner like Intact Insurance, which shares our vision for equity and accessibility, is helping to grow the game and inspire the next generation," said Diana Matheson, Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Northern Super League. "Together, we're making professional women's soccer a thriving part of Canada's sports landscape."

The Northern Super League kicks off April 16 with its historic opening match between Vancouver Rise FC and Calgary Wild FC at BC Place.

Investing in gender equity in sports

Intact is committed to fostering gender equity through its investments in sports partnerships within the communities it serves. In 2024, Intact became a Founding Partner of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). As part of this partnership, Intact is collaborating with the PWHL to expand access to games for underserved youth and create more opportunities for girls to play hockey. In January 2025, Intact supported four PWHL Day Off School Clinics, providing young athletes with an opportunity to develop their hockey skills alongside PWHL coaches and players in an inclusive and engaging environment.

Investing in its people

Intact's value of respect is founded on seeing diversity as a strength and on being inclusive and collaborative. Intact strives to create a workplace environment where all women have support in place to grow and thrive wherever they are in their career. In Intact's Canadian business, women in vice president and above roles make up almost 45 per cent of the leadership team. Intact is also a platinum certified organization by Women in Governance. Only 10 organizations across Canada received this distinction for achieving gender balance on their board and executive team, while putting initiatives in place that enable all women to thrive and grow.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly- owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

About the Northern Super League (NSL)

The Northern Super League is Canada's first professional women's soccer league, launching in April 2025 with six founding clubs: Halifax Tides FC, Montréal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, Calgary Wild FC, and Vancouver Rise FC. Built by players and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. For more information, tickets and updates, visit www.NSL.ca.

