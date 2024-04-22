Intact Financial Corporation publishes its 2023 Social Impact & ESG Report

More than half of stakeholders globally recognize Intact as a leader in building climate and economically resilient communities

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is pleased to announce that its 2023 Social Impact & ESG Report is available at www.intactfc.com. The report also includes the 2023 public accountability statement for Intact and its applicable subsidiaries.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9263451-intact-financial-corporation-2023-social-impact-esg-report/

Hear from our CEO & Chair

The report details how Intact is delivering on its social impact mandate and how ESG considerations are embedded in the organization's strategy and its three objectives: having customers as advocates, engaged employees, and being a most respected company. The report also details progress on Intact's Climate Strategy and Resilience Barometer.

"At Intact we exist to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. Guided by our purpose and our Values, we continue to make progress on our social impact and ESG ambitions. Our report highlights key milestones and measures of success as we strive to be a leader in building resilient communities," said Frédéric Cotnoir, Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Intact Financial Corporation.

Highlights from the latest social impact & ESG report:

Our customers are our advocates: As a customer-driven organization, Intact aims to have three out of four customers as advocates.

In 2023, 71 per cent of customers in Canada surveyed at the conclusion of a claim indicated that they are likely to recommend Intact to a friend or colleague.

surveyed at the conclusion of a claim indicated that they are likely to recommend Intact to a friend or colleague. In 2023, Intact paid more than $1 billion in natural disaster claims to help customers get back on track following severe weather events.

Our people are engaged: This means achieving Best Employer status in annual engagement surveys and having Intact's people reflecting the diversity of the communities they serve.

In 2023, Intact was selected as a Best Employer by Kincentric for the 8th consecutive year in Canada and in the U.S. for the 5th consecutive year.

Our company is the one of the most respected: Intact set an ambition to have three out of four stakeholders recognize the company as a leader in building resilient communities as measured through its Resilience Barometer; and to achieve net zero by 2050.

In 2023, 57 per cent of stakeholders recognized Intact's leadership in building resilient communities, up three points from 2022, with 53 per cent of stakeholders recognizing its leadership globally.

Intact recorded a 35 per cent reduction in investment emissions intensity in 2023 compared to the 2019 baseline and is progressing well to meet its interim target of a minimum 40% reduction by 2030.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through our affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

For further information: Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464 x41004, [email protected]