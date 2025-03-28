TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced that its 2024 Annual Report, including CEO Charles Brindamour's annual letter to shareholders, and its 2025 Management Proxy Circular are available at www.intactfc.com.

"As I look back on 2024, I'm proud of what we achieved. Against the backdrop of political change, economic uncertainty and the growing climate emergency, the impact we make in our communities and on people's lives has never been more important. Our teams once again demonstrated their agility and resourcefulness this year, helping our customers get back on track following a high volume of extreme weather events," said Charles Brindamour, CEO, Intact Financial Corporation.

"Our strategy and careful analysis of the world, along with our investments in our people and in our communities, has brought us to the strong position we're in today. As we look to 2025 and beyond, I'm confident we will continue to deliver on our purpose to help people, business and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times."

In his annual letter, Mr. Brindamour calls on business and government leaders to take meaningful actions as part of a whole-of-society approach to tackling some of society's greatest challenges. You can read Mr. Brindamour's letter to shareholders here.

IFC's Annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 7, 2025. Please refer to the 2025 Management Proxy Circular for more information.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly- owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

