MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is pleased to announce a $2.25 million investment over five years to support the creation of the Intact Cybersecurity Hub – a cybersecurity expertise centre at the Université de Sherbrooke in Quebec. Through the partnership, Intact is leading the way in investing in research, training and public education to help society become more cyber and digitally resilient.

"Building resilience is part of our purpose. As Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, the increasing threats that cyber represents for families and businesses is top of mind for us," says Patrick Barbeau, Chief Operating Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. "We know that to tackle this issue we need a collaborative approach to gain a deeper understanding of emerging cybersecurity risks and to invest in meaningful solutions."

The Intact Cybersecurity Hub will focus on three main pillars: research, training and knowledge-sharing with Canadians through a public hub. The collaboration will provide several benefits to society including: discovering new threat detection techniques; moving advancements faster from ideas to application; and sharing knowledge to increase society's resilience. By building strong relationships with leading universities, Intact is also fostering the next generation of cybersecurity experts.

"This partnership is not just about technology; it's about people. Collaboration and sharing practices and knowledge are essential to stay updated with the latest innovations – and to build a more cyber secure and resilient future for our company, our customers and our communities," added Mr. Barbeau.

Intact leading the way on digital excellence

Intact is at the cutting edge of innovation and technology building on over a decade of strategic investments in digital acceleration, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and customer experience.

Intact's goal is to be the best AI insurance shop in the world and to have three out of four customers digitally engaged. In 2016, Intact created its Lab and has close to 1,000 specialists in artificial intelligence, data, digital, customer and user experience – all working together towards a common goal of accelerating customer driven offerings and delivering second-to-none experiences.

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Through belairdirect, Intact distributes directly to consumers. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and/or specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

