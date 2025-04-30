The $2 million philanthropic partnership focuses on behavioural research to foster well-being in the workplace and advance critical studies on thriving organizations

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Intact Financial Corporation, Intact Canada CEO Louis Gagnon and the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa announced a $2 million donation to support research on human behaviour at the Triple I Lab. The cutting-edge research will, in turn, help more organizations create happy, healthy workplaces.

The contribution allocates $1.75 million to the lab over five years, leveraging its key technologies to develop new theoretical and practical research on inclusion and well-being. Research topics include workplace mental health, employees living with invisible disabilities, and how to enhance employees' sense of belonging in the workplace. This initiative also allocates $250,000 to supporting Telfer's highest priorities, including scholarships for top talent.

Located at the Desmarais building on uOttawa's main campus, the Triple I Lab is one of the largest, most advanced behavioural research labs in Canada. It is equipped with state-of-the-art observational technology to conduct research in simulated work and social spaces. The lab was co-founded by a women-led research team in 2024 as part of Telfer's vision for a happier Canada, in which accessible workplaces and employee well-being are a priority.

"All organizations big and small must prioritize the well-being of their staff to thrive over the long-term," says Jaques Frémont, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Ottawa. "I welcome this partnership with a prominent Canadian corporation to advance knowledge and insight into inclusive practices. Inclusion and well-being are at the core of our University's values."

Jane O'Reilly, Director and Co-Founder of the Triple I Lab, says, "By asking critical research questions and developing evidence-based insight into how organizations can improve their inclusive practices, our lab aims to have a real impact on how organizations operate in Canada and beyond."

For Louis Gagnon, Intact Canada CEO, this partnership aligns with Intact's purpose to help people, business and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times, as well as its objective to engage employees and be a best employer. "Supporting the Triple I Lab's research is close to our hearts because we genuinely care about the well-being of our employees – and the well-being of all Canadians. It aligns with our values of respect, including how we view diversity as a strength, and builds on our commitment to build resilient communities." says Gagnon.

Recognizing that health, productivity and workplace happiness are mutually dependent, Telfer School of Management Dean Stéphane Brutus says this philanthropic partnership with Intact will help ensure that peer-reviewed research continues to inform practice and policy in Canada.

"We are grateful for Intact and Louis's leadership in supporting workplace well-being because there is a profound need for data-driven insights to guide decision-making and strategy in this ever-evolving world," says Dean Brutus.

Additional Quotes

"Our partnership with Intact will help leverage the lab's unique capabilities, attract high-end talent through scholarships at the PhD and graduate level, and fund avenues for timely and meaningful knowledge dissemination so that the results of this research can reach the necessary decision makers throughout public and private sectors in Canada. The lab will become a flagship space for Telfer and the University of Ottawa to attract world-renowned researchers and students, and to conduct cutting-edge behavioral research that informs better organizational practice."

Jane O'Reilly, Director and Co-Founder, Triple I Lab, Ian Telfer Fellow in Workplace Wellbeing

"In five years, we hope to see the lab maturing into a hub of multidisciplinary research collaborations and close industry partnerships, fostering a research community in which fundamental evidence is gathered, interpreted, and shared in top-tier publications as well as with employers and communities locally and abroad. This will help create more inclusive environments where people don't merely survive, they thrive."

Jennifer Dimoff, Co-Founder, Triple I Lab, Kathryn Tremblay Professor in Workplace Mental Health and Wellness Leadership

"With cutting-edge technology that allows us to observe both student and instructor behaviours in real time, we are uniquely positioned to identify what supports equity in learning and where hidden barriers may exist. This insight allows us to design more inclusive teaching practices that meet learners where they are, rather than expecting them to conform to outdated norms using outdated practices."

Meredith Rocchi, Co-Founder, Triple I Lab, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication

"As we accelerate our lab activities, we will be training students at all levels, from undergraduate research assistants to doctoral and postdoctoral scholars. They represent the next generation of researchers but also managers and supervisors. It is our intention to equip them with tools that allow them to implement the best practices of inclusion in their own workplaces."

Silvia Bonaccio, Vice-Dean, Research, Telfer School of Management, Co-Founder, Triple I Lab, Ian Telfer Professor of Workplace Psychology

