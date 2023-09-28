TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) teams up with local Pelletier's Autobody in Fort William First Nation to offer customers a fast, simple and convenient option to handle their auto claim repairs. This Service Centre is the fifth to open in Ontario, the 17th to open in Canada and the first to open on First Nations territory.

"Our Intact Service Centre model is part of our approach to simplify the repair and claims process to get customers back on track as quickly as possible. The Pelletiers are trusted vendors with strong ties within the community. Through this partnership we're able to expand on our Service Centre model, strengthen local business, and improve the customer experience in the region," said Louis Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Canada.

"I want to thank our customers that have supported us for three generations and nearly 50 years. The opening of this Service Centre is a proud moment for our family and Fort William First Nation, Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario," said Roy Pelletier, owner and operator of Pelletier's Autobody. "We see this partnership as an exciting opportunity that helps break down barriers and paves the way for future business between corporations and the Indigenous community. Partnering with Intact proves it's possible to open minds while improving supply chains and the customer experience."

The Service Centre will continue to be owned and operated by Roy Pelletier, whose family has run the centre since 1977.For more information about Intact Service Centers, click here .

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $21 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, (416) 341-1464 x41004, [email protected]