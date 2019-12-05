Intact Financial Corporation Named 2019 Best Employer in Canada and the United States

For the 5th consecutive year Intact recognized as exceptional workplace

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is pleased to announce it has been certified as a Kincentric 2019 Best Employer in Canada and in the United States. This year, as a result of being recognized in both countries, Intact also received the North America regional Best Employer certification.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Intact has been recognized as a Best Employer in Canada and the first certification in the U.S.

"This recognition is meaningful to Intact because it is based solely on employee feedback," said Chief Executive Officer Charles Brindamour. "The reason we received these awards was because of our employees' collective commitment to our customers, their colleagues and to bringing their very best to the job every single day."

Intact is a Best Employer because of its employees. Intact is committed to maintaining the position as a Best Employer and will continue to live its values by striving for excellence, creating a workplace that supports personal growth and development, and recognizing the valuable contributions made by teams across the organization.

Evaluation criteria

Kincentric's Best Employer awards recognize employers by evaluating results from four indices linked to a committed workforce that delivers stronger business results. Best Employers must perform in the top 25% for employee engagement and in two of the three following indices: Agility, Engaging Leadership, and Talent Focus. Intact's employee survey responses are confidentially scored by Kincentric and compared against each index in its regional database benchmark.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $10 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 14,000 full- and part-time employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand as well as The Guarantee Company of North America brand, through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides specialized insurance programs to public entities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frank Cowan Company.

In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

