TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is pleased to announce it has engaged with Wildfire Defense Systems (WDS) to launch a pilot project providing eligible customers in Alberta and British Columbia wildfire loss prevention and suppression services for their homes when threatened by active wildfires.

As part of this pilot, Intact has contracted with WDS to deploy loss prevention and suppression services to customers when their property is threatened by a wildfire that is less than 5 kilometers away. Services may include but are not limited to:

Removing materials from around the property that may fuel a fire, including firewood, propane tanks, furniture, and grass clippings.

Covering exterior vents and closing exterior doors, windows, and garage doors to prevent embers from entering the home and igniting the interior.

Setting up temporary sprinkler systems to increase humidity and lower temperatures.

Once the threat of wildfire is gone, WDS will attempt to return to the property to check that there is no continuing threat, place items back that may have been moved away from structures and remove any temporary sprinkler systems or coverings.

"In 2023, Albertans and British Columbians experienced a wildfire season of unprecedented scale. We saw firsthand the hardship and challenges they faced while we worked together to get them back on track. As we get ready for another challenging wildfire season, the Wildfire Defense Systems service will provide eligible customers added protection and peace of mind," said Luisa Currie, Senior Vice President West, Intact Financial Corporation.

The Wildfire Defense Systems service is automatically included with eligible Intact Insurance, belairdirect, and Intact Prestige home insurance policies at no additional cost for the 2024 wildfire season.

"As the largest private sector wildfire service provider and the leading provider of insurer wildfire loss prevention services in North America, WDS has the experience and capabilities to reduce the insured-loss risk posed by increasing wildfire threat, including access coordination, pre-fire front mitigation, structure protection, and post-fire front mitigation," explained Nick Lauria, Chief of Fire Operations, Wildfire Defense Systems".

WDS is an experienced world leader in wildfire loss prevention and suppression services and has been providing services to insurance policyholders for 16 years. It has responded to over 1,300 fires across its 22-U.S. state service area. WDS is supplemental to all other public wildfire responders and works with local authorities in the threatened area to safely access insured properties to limit impacts. While best efforts will be made, wildfires are unpredictable and WDS cannot guarantee that homes will be serviced or that their actions can fully prevent homes from being damaged by wildfire.

"Intact exists to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. Our climate is changing, and we see the risks and devastation of extreme weather and natural disasters up close," added Ms. Currie. "Our partnership with WDS is an example of how Intact is doubling down on building resilient communities and helping our customers adapt to the impacts of wildfires and other severe weather events."

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through our affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

About Wildfire Defense Systems (WDS)

WDS, headquartered in Bozeman Montana, is a Qualified Insurance Resource (QIR) and is the largest provider of wildfire loss intervention services to insured properties in North America. WDS clients are limited to insurance companies. Through their Emergency Coordination Center, WDS monitors wildfire threats to client properties and dispatches field personnel and wildland engines and tenders to threatened properties. These field personnel are trained to National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) standards and engines and tenders they operate are built and maintained to NWCG specifications.

