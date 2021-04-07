Intact details its initiatives to support society, deliver second to none customer service and continue its outperformance

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced today that its corporate annual reports - including the 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Social Impact Report, 2021 Management Proxy Circular and 2020 Annual Information Form - are now available at www.intactfc.com in the Investors section.

"Our outperformance and financial strength underpinned our ability to provide significant relief to customers who needed our help, and to take on our biggest acquisition to date - RSA Insurance Group PLC – a company that we have admired for more than a decade," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation.

The theme of the reports – Make it Intact – reflects how the company's purpose to help people, business and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times mattered more than ever in 2020.

"As we embark upon 2021, I know that we have the best teams, a business that is tremendously resilient, and strong momentum to surpass our financial objectives. We're ready to continue delivering strong results and to play a role in rebuilding our communities and the economy. We are energized by the possibilities ahead," Charles Brindamour stated.

Read Charles Brindamour's full message here.

A recap of the year will be provided during the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which is once again being held as a virtual-only event this year in light of the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at https://web.lumiagm.com/439189203. Full details are available at https://www.intactfc.com/agm2021/ .

IFC's 2021 Management Proxy Circular, 2020 Annual Information Form and 2020 Social Impact Report are also all available online.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Intact Media Inquiries: Jennifer Beaudry, Manager, Media Relations, 1 514 282-1914 ext. 87375, [email protected]; Intact Investor Inquiries: Ryan Penton, Director, Investor Relations, 1 416 341-1464 ext. 45112, [email protected]

Related Links

www.intactfc.com

