TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced that its 2021 Annual Report and 2022 Management Proxy Circular are now available at www.intactfc.com.

"As the world continues to face an unprecedented period of upheaval, we have a role to play in finding solutions and driving concrete actions to help others," said Charles Brindamour, CEO, Intact Financial Corporation. "Our values, strategy and financial performance are fundamental to our ability to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times."

Again this year, the report theme is "Make it Intact", emphasizing how we continue to be a purpose-driven company no matter how challenging the environment may be, basing ourselves on the belief that insurance is about people, not things.

Mr. Brindamour further commented: "Our financial performance was strong in 2021 – a milestone year at Intact. We completed our largest acquisition to date in June, onboarded 9,000 new colleagues, entered new markets and delivered excellent results."

You can read Charles Brindamour's CEO letter here.

IFC's Annual Meeting will take place on May 11, 2022. Please refer to the 2022 Management Proxy Circular for more information.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Kate Moseley-Williams, Manager, Media Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 42515, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 41004, [email protected]