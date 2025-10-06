TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) proudly announces the official rebranding of RSA and NIG to Intact Insurance across the UK, Ireland and Europe1. This marks a significant milestone in the company's journey which is now united under a single brand, reflecting a shared set of values, objectives and purpose – to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times.

In 2021, IFC undertook its largest transaction to date by acquiring RSA Group, a renowned global insurer headquartered in the UK, expanding the Canadian-based company's footprint into new international markets. After four years of successful transformation, Intact – Canada's largest Property and Casualty insurer – is now a Commercial Lines leader in the UK and Ireland, and a leading global Specialty lines insurer with international expertise.

With RSA now rebranded to Intact Insurance, it leverages IFC's global footprint while building upon RSA's 300-year legacy of delivering peace of mind and helping people manage risk. The rebranding brings a focus on enhancing customer experience with broadened service offerings, including an expanded portfolio of commercial and specialty insurance products.

"The rebrand of RSA to Intact Insurance is a critical milestone on the journey we began five years ago," said Charles Brindamour, CEO, Intact Financial Corporation. "The transformation of our UK&I business has been exceptional. We are now delivering better service for customers and brokers, we've modernized our operations, and we've improved performance. I'm proud of the outstanding work of our people – now united under one brand."

"This is more than a change of symbol and name," added Ken Norgrove, CEO, Intact Insurance UK & Ireland. "It's a powerful statement of who we are – built on expertise, known for being easy to do business with, and driven by our values and a clear purpose. It reflects our bold growth ambitions to be the best Commercial Lines insurer in the UK and build a leading Specialty Lines business by leveraging Intact's global footprint."

"Operating as a single brand marks an acceleration point in building a global Specialty Lines leader," shared Emmanuel Clarke, CEO, Global Specialty Lines. "We have the expertise, platform and services to deliver more for customers and brokers across our geographies and to over 150 countries through our Global Network. Whether our brokers and customers operate at a local or global level, we deliver customer-centric insurance solutions at every touchpoint."

"The rebrand of RSA into Intact Insurance reflects a remarkable Canadian success story and is a testament to our values-driven, customer-focused strategy," said Louis Gagnon, CEO, Intact Canada. "In just a few short years, we have transformed Intact from a strong domestic player to an international force. I'm so proud of our 31,000 people around the world who each contributed to this achievement."

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland and Europe, Intact Insurance provides Commercial and Specialty insurance solutions through regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agents. In Ireland, it also provides Personal insurance direct to customers through the 123.ie brand.



Notes to editors:

1. In Europe, Intact Insurance operates through regulated branches in Belgium, France, Netherlands and Spain.





