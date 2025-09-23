Intact Financial Corporation Chief Operating Officer Patrick Barbeau to participate in fireside chat at the 24th annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference Français
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Patrick Barbeau, Chief Operating Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will participate in a fireside chat as a part of the 24th annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.
A link to access the live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website. A video replay will be archived for 90 days.
About Intact Financial Corporation
Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).
In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.
In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.
Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, Intact Insurance (UK), 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.
