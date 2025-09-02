TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Ken Anderson, Chief Financial Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will participate in a fireside chat as a part of the Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 1:30 PM ET.

A link to access the live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website. A video replay will be archived for 90 days.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

