Intact Financial Corporation announces leadership changes

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced upcoming changes to the roles and responsibilities of various members of the company's leadership team.

Alain Lessard, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lines, will retire towards the end of the year after a successful career at Intact. Alain joined the company eight years ago through the AXA Canada acquisition. He has been a driving force in the company, helping to grow and modernize commercial lines over the years, working closely with brokers to deliver new and enhanced commercial solutions, and initiating the launch of Intact's specialty lines division in Canada.

"I thank Alain for his contributions over the past eight years. Alain has played a pivotal role in leading our underwriting, pricing and product development translating to strong commercial lines performance for Intact," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer.

Darren Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Personal Lines, will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Commercial Lines, effective January 1, 2020. Under Darren's leadership, Intact developed leading technology platforms and products which have helped shape the Canadian marketplace and solidify Intact's outperformance in personal lines. In his new role, Darren will oversee the product, pricing and underwriting strategy across all channels, and increase Intact's competitiveness in commercial lines by bringing leading solutions to customers and brokers.

Leveraging over 20 years with Intact, Isabelle Girard, Vice President, Actuarial, Personal Lines, will be promoted to Senior Vice President, Personal Lines, effective January 1, 2020. Isabelle has held positions in Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Finance and Actuarial, and participated in the AXA and Jevco acquisitions.

"I congratulate Darren and Isabelle on their new roles and welcome Isabelle to the leadership team. As our business continues to grow, I am confident that our team of best-in-class leaders will continue to find new ways to offer the best solutions and deliver a second-to-none experience to customers and brokers," added Brindamour.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $10 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 14,000 full- and part-time employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S. In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

