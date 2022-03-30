TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced upcoming changes to the leadership of its Board of Directors. Claude Dussault, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has communicated his intention to retire at the end of his current term. The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of William L. Young as its new Chairman of the Board, effective upon his election as a director at IFC's Annual Meeting on May 11, 2022.

Mr. Dussault has served as Board Chair since 2008, and as a Director since 2000, having served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2001 to 2007. He will remain part of the organization as a director of RSA UK & International and as a member of the U.S. Advisory Board.

"I want to thank employees, customers, brokers, and shareholders for their continued trust and support," said Claude Dussault. "Intact's strength, resilience and commitment to excellence remain steadfast, and I look forward to seeing the company outperform for many years to come. William's knowledge and expertise have already contributed significantly to the success of the company, and I know Intact will continue to prosper under his leadership."

Mr. Brindamour thanked Mr. Dussault for his outstanding contribution to Intact Financial Corporation. "Claude was instrumental in the development and execution of our vision and strategy over the last decade. I thank him for his leadership, and I am glad he will continue to contribute to advancing Intact's vision in his new roles," said Charles Brindamour, CEO, Intact Financial Corporation.

He continued, "William Young's long history of leadership, coupled with his significant public company board experience, made him an obvious choice for the Chairman role. I look forward to working closely with him in his new role to build on our robust track record of consistently outperforming the industry and providing value for shareholders."

Mr. Young commented: "I feel very privileged to take on this role for such a results driven organization. Claude served as Chairman with the utmost of integrity and did an extraordinary job growing Intact into the strong global company it is today."

Mr. Young is currently an Independent Director, acts as Chair of the Compliance Review and Corporate Governance Committee, and sits on the Audit Committee.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Queen's University and received a Master's in Business Administration with distinction from Harvard University.

Mr. Young's full biography can be found on intactfc.com.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Kate Moseley-Williams, Manager, Media Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 42515, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 41004, [email protected]