Leading home and auto insurer joins PWHL as Founding Partner in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced today that Intact Insurance is becoming a Founding Partner of the PWHL. As part of a multi-year agreement, Intact will be the official home and auto insurance partner of the PWHL in Canada, supporting the league's three Canadian teams – the Montréal Victoire, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres.

As the PWHL enters its second season, Intact is proud to be a leader in helping drive the league's growth. Intact will collaborate with the PWHL to expand access to games for underserved youth and create more opportunities for girls to play hockey. The partnership aligns with Intact's value of respect, which is founded on seeing diversity as a strength, being inclusive and fostering collaboration. The company has advanced its efforts to increase inclusion and gender parity as part of its corporate objective to ensure employees and leaders are representative of the communities they serve.

"Our partnership with the PWHL is not just an investment in women's sports, it's an investment in a more inclusive and equitable future for all women in their chosen careers," said Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. "We know that this is just the beginning for women's professional sports in Canada and we are committed to being a trailblazer in supporting their journey."

"Intact's support as a Founding Partner marks an important step in strengthening the foundation of the PWHL," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Sr. Vice President of Business Operations. "Their commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion aligns seamlessly with our mission to build a sustainable and thriving future for women's hockey. This partnership will play a key role in continuing to provide opportunities for our athletes to excel."

Investing in communities

Intact has a long history of investing in sport-related partnerships that directly support the communities where it operates. Since 2006, Intact has partnered with Speed Skating Canada to help develop speed skaters from grassroots to national team level. Intact is also a long-term supporter and naming partner of the Centre de glaces Intact Assurance, a home for speed skating and for the Quebec City community. The centre offers sports programs for all ages and skill levels, including speed skating, field hockey, figure skating and running.

Investing in its people

For almost two decades, Intact has built a strong foundation of diversity, equity and inclusion by focusing on raising awareness and launching advocacy initiatives such as employee networks. Intact strives to create a workplace environment where women are in leadership positions and where all women have support in place to grow and thrive wherever they are in their career. In Intact's Canadian business, women in vice president and above roles make up 44 per cent of the leadership team. Intact is also a platinum certified organization by Women in Governance. Only 10 organizations across Canada receive this distinction for achieving gender balance on their board and executive team, while putting initiatives in place that enable all women to thrive and grow.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Intact has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Through belairdirect, Intact distributes directly to consumers. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and/or specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies' reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

