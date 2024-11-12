A $5 million combined donation establishes the Intact Health Resilience Initiative

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announces a $5 million donation over five years to support the Intact Health Resilience Initiative, a flagship project at the heart of Canada's first Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases dedicated to mother-child health. This initiative will be led through a strategic partnership between Centre hospitalier universitaire (CHU) Sainte-Justine, one of the largest pediatric hospital centres in North America, and the Faculty of Medicine at the Université de Montréal (UdeM), one of the first francophone medical faculties in the world.

The donation combines $4 million from Intact and $1 million personal contributions from Intact Financial Corporation CEO, Charles Brindamour, and Intact Canada CEO, Louis Gagnon. These personal donations are part of larger gifts from the Brindamour family to Sainte-Justine, and by the Gagnon family to UdeM.

"Our support for this unique initiative demonstrates Intact's ongoing commitment to building resilient communities and actively contributing to a brighter future. By investing in the community wellbeing in the regions where we operate – in Quebec, across Canada, and globally – we are making a concrete and lasting difference for all of society." says Charles Brindamour, CEO, Intact Financial Corporation. "This partnership exemplifies how leading businesses, health and academic institutions can work together to address critical societal issues," says Brindamour, who also serves as Co-Chair of the Grow Beyond, CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation's fundraising campaign.

"For us, insurance is about people, not things. Today's announcement builds on our solid track record of investments that enhance community resilience and our ongoing commitment to Intact's value of generosity," says Louis Gagnon, CEO, Intact Canada, and co-chair of Brave the way, the Université de Montréal's fundraising campaign. "Building resilient communities creates conditions for everyone to thrive. The critical research and clinical advancements from this partnership will accelerate health supports for vulnerable families in Quebec and across Canada."

Using the lessons learned from the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases CHU Sainte-Justine x UdeM aims to improve access to diagnosis, management, and treatment of infectious diseases for vulnerable populations. It will develop early strategies and interventions to enhance the wellbeing of at-risk groups through scientific discoveries, the development of new therapies, and by training the next generation of clinicians and researchers in infectious diseases. The Intact Health Resilience Initiative will proactively address the growing burden of infectious diseases and their potential impact on public health and among at-risk pregnant women and preterm infants.

"With today's pressing social and economic challenges – and the promising scientific and technological opportunities ahead – philanthropy is more essential than ever as a catalyst for innovation. Intact's visionary commitment and the exemplary generosity of the Brindamour and Gagnon families are creating a legacy of sustainable health for our entire society and for future generations. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Charles Brindamour for his dedication as Co-Chair of the Grow Beyond fundraising campaign; he could not be a more inspiring and impactful ambassador."

Delphine Brodeur

President and Chief Executive Officer

CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

"Despite advances in medicine and public health, there are still many challenges associated with infectious diseases, and they continue to grow. Thanks to Intact's support, and by combining our cutting-edge expertise in maternal and child health with that of the Université de Montréal, the Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases will allow us to better serve all populations, including the most vulnerable, and optimize our efforts in research, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infections, ultimately transforming the lives of generations."

Isabelle Demers

President and Chief Executive Officer

CHU Sainte-Justine

"Université de Montréal, CHU Sainte-Justine and Intact are joining forces to strengthen community resilience in the face of current and future health crises. Thanks to Intact's vision and generosity, the Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases – which brings together the expertise of both the University and its affiliated hospital – will be able to take flight. Together, we will better protect vulnerable populations against future pandemics and address the urgent challenge of antibiotic resistance. I would like to thank Intact, as well as the Gagnon and Brindamour families, for their trust in our teams."

Daniel Jutras

Rector, Université de Montréal

"This generous contribution from Intact and its senior leadership aligns perfectly with our vision for fundamental research, from the lab to the patient's bedside. The Intact Health Resilience Initiative builds upon our tradition of research excellence and our unique expertise in developing new antibiotics and preventing infections. Faced with the growing challenges posed by climate change and its impacts on health, it is by joining forces that we can create sustainable health for all."

Patrick Cossette

Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Université de Montréal

