TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is announcing the results of its Generosity in Action campaign raising over $4.5 million. Intact employees raised a record $2.3 million over two weeks, with funds directed to a registered charity of their choice or to their local United Way. For every dollar donated by an employee, Intact matched and donated to United Way programs and agencies across Canada to support the most vulnerable in our communities.

"Helping people drives everything we do at Intact, and it starts with each of us. I am extremely proud of the generosity of our employees to help others and make our communities more resilient," said Louis Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer, Canada, Intact Financial Corporation.

According to Statistics Canada, 75% of Canadians are struggling with day-to-day expenses, almost half are struggling to meet rising food costs, and food banks are now facing the highest demand from their communities.

The annual Generosity in Action campaign is one of many Intact programs that aims to create opportunities for children and families living in poverty. Read more on Intact's presence in the community here.

