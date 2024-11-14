Intact and Jiffy to expand access to home maintenance services across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Jiffy Inc. (Jiffy), Canada's No. 1 home maintenance app. Through this acquisition, Jiffy will have the platform and capabilities to accelerate expansion of its services across more Canadian jurisdictions while supporting Intact's goals of engaging three out of four Canadian customers digitally and providing a second-to-none customer experience.

"At Intact, we invest in products and exceptional brands that directly support the evolution of customer needs. Through our partnership with Jiffy, we look forward to expanding their service offering to more customers, and geographies, connecting their network of certified professionals to more jobs," said Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation.

Jiffy is an app-based service that connects homeowners with local service professionals to provide various home maintenance tasks such as plumbing, exterior repairs, appliance repair, electrical work and furniture assembly. Designed with the user in mind, Jiffy focuses on making home maintenance simpler and more accessible for everyone.

"Intact is the perfect partner to help Jiffy deliver the most accessible and reliable home maintenance solutions for homeowners, as well as providing the best tools for home service providers to expand their businesses to more Canadians," said Paul Arlin, co-founder of Jiffy.

To date, Jiffy certified pros have completed over 450,000 jobs and have maintained a median response time of less than five minutes and a 96 per cent five-star rating from customers. Founded in 2015, Jiffy has grown steadily since its launch with operations in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Calgary in Canada.

This partnership also supports Intact's ongoing efforts to build climate resilient communities and help Canadians reduce the risks associated with extreme weather events. The Jiffy app connects homeowners with skilled professionals for essential home maintenance, such as cleaning eavestroughs, sump pump installations, and roof repairs.

"Jiffy's solution for homeowners and home service professionals is the next step in delivering on Intact's purpose to help people, businesses, and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times," added Ryan Shupak, co-founder of Jiffy.

All of Jiffy's team members, including co-founders Ryan Shupak and Paul Arlin, have joined Intact Financial Corporation and will continue to operate under the Jiffy brand.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Intact has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Through belairdirect, Intact distributes directly to consumers. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and/or specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

Media Inquiries: Mel Wright, Vice President, Communications, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Geoff Kwan, Deputy SVP, Finance and Chief Investor Relations Officer, 1-866-440-8300 ext. 20022, [email protected]