Intact announces executive changes and a new appointment

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced changes to the roles and responsibilities of members of the company's leadership team. The new executive appointments are effective January 1, 2020.

"We are announcing executive changes to build on the experience of our talent and advance on our goals of strengthening our leadership position in Canada and building a leading North American specialty insurer," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer. "These changes will better position our teams to outperform from a combined ratio perspective, expand our specialty solutions in Canada and the U.S. and continue to participate in consolidation."

Leveraging his wealth of knowledge from previous roles, Pete Weightman will take on a newly created role of Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty Solutions, North America. Pete will focus on achieving Intact's goal of a sustainable low 90s combined ratio in North American Specialty Solutions. Pete will also assume responsibility for all managing general agent operations for Intact.

Carla Smith will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Specialty Solutions, Canada. Drawing on her strong operational background in claims, direct distribution and broker channels, Carla will focus on growing and expanding Intact's specialty solutions distribution channel and strengthening relationships with brokers.

Ken Anderson will be promoted to Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development. In his new role, Ken will continue to lead the investor relations team while building on the strong track record of merger and acquisition success that has supported Intact's growth and outperformance over the past decade.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $10 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 14,000 full- and part-time employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand as well as The Guarantee Company of North America brand, through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides specialized insurance programs to public entities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frank Cowan Company.

In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Hazel Tan, Manager, External Communications, 416 341-1464 ext. 48073, hazel.tan@intact.net; Investor Inquiries: Husayn Hirji, Manager, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464, ext. 45110, husayn.hirji@intact.net

