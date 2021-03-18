Intact offers relief to personal auto customers in Canada in response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - As COVID-19 continues to impact Canadians, Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC) is committed to helping customers affected by the evolving pandemic.

"Our purpose is to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. For more than a year, the pandemic has tested the resilience of individuals and society. This latest wave has been even more challenging," said Louis Gagnon, President Canadian Operations, Intact Financial Corporation. "As a company, we came into this pandemic on strong footing and are in a position to continue helping our customers."

This new and additional support will be targeted to customers in need whose driving habits have changed during the latest COVID-19 wave, including those commuting for essential reasons. Through this program, personal auto customers who apply will be able to request relief equivalent to one month of their auto premium. Relief is available to all customers in the Intact family of brands.

To access relief funds, Intact Insurance and belairdirect customers can apply through Client Centre or through the app and receive funds quickly via secure Interac e-Transfer. Intact Insurance customers can also contact their broker.

Today's announcement is intended to complement existing and ongoing measures to best protect people and support customers most impacted by the pandemic. Through usage-based insurance (UBI) programs such as Intact Insurance's my Drive™ and belairdirect's automerit, customers receive personalized feedback and tips to help improve their safe driving. These unique tools provide customers with the opportunity to further reduce costs due to decreased driving during the pandemic and earn up to 25% off their auto insurance premium.

This new support is in addition to the $530 million announced to date, that has helped more than 1.2 million personal and business customers across the country. This includes $50 million of relief to more than 100,000 of its small business customers through the Intact Small Business Relief Program.

