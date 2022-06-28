Insurance Business Canada announces Équité Association President and CEO, Terri O'Brien, as recipient of the groundbreaking Elite Women in Insurance Award

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Équité Association President and CEO, Terri O'Brien, is named one of Canada's Elite Women in Insurance by Insurance Business Canada (IBC), an award that recognizes the achievements of women of merit, breakers of glass ceilings, and role models for those who may one day follow in their footsteps.

Terri is an inspirational industry leader who prioritizes cultivating a positive and inclusive workplace culture. Bringing more than 25 years of experience in financial services, including all facets of risk management, fraud, leadership and growth strategies, she joined Équité in 2021 and is leading the journey, collaboratively with the P&C insurance industry, to defend Canadians against insurance fraud and crime. An astute and innovative leader, Terri also believes in communication, transparency, and coaching to support the growth of her team.

A mentor throughout her career, regardless of systemic barriers, Terri continues to be a champion of promoting women, and diversity and inclusion. "The landscape is changing – we need to do our part to mentor and promote not only women, but talented people of all diversity and cultures, particularly in Canada, where we are so multicultural," says Terri. "And I do believe that diversity of thought around the table, the different experiences that our leaders bring to those conversations, really does make us better organizations and delivers better business results."

Terri continues to prioritize equal gender representation at Équité and is passionate about pay equity. It has been a proud year for Équité, as the goal of 50/50 gender representation was achieved in both the board of directors and the senior leadership.

About Équité Association

As a member-funded, not-for-profit, national organization, Équité Association supports Canadian insurers to fight fraud by using advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Combining expert investigative services and advanced analytics, Équité serves as a unified organization, delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle and cargo recovery. Leveraging relationships with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations, Équité serves as a centre point for insurance crime across all insurers, and is protecting Canadians by working to eradicate insurance fraud and crime. Équité, is invested in diminishing crime in Canada, and protecting all Canadians against exploitation.

Learn more about Équité Association at https://www.equiteassociation.com/.

Learn more about the IBC Elite Women in Insurance Award at https://tinyurl.com/5dmuvaba

SOURCE Équité Association

For further information: Media Contact: Dennie Theodore, VP, Partner & Employee Engagement and Marketing, Équité Association, [email protected]