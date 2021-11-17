As a result, Talan will acquire Insum. The Québec company's management will occupy strategic roles within Talan Group and its major stakeholders will maintain shares. With this acquisition, the Insum entity and brand will remain unchanged as will its team, which will continue to grow the company and deliver the best possible solutions on the market. Insum, moreover, foresees additional recruitment in order to support its growth and future projects.

This expansion will enable Talan to significantly strengthen its position in North America and internationally as part of its "Ambition 2024" plan to meet growing needs for digital transformation among major groups and public stakeholders.

"We are thrilled that Insum is joining Talan. This project dovetails with our "Ambition 2024" plan, which identifies major development areas for our markets in France and worldwide. Insum offers high-level expertise that complements Talan's own. Together, we can offer clients even better Oracle solutions than ever. In addition, with this acquisition, Insum's nearly one hundred employees can count on Talan Group's expertise to deliver their projects and help them grow in their career paths," said Mehdi Houas, president of Groupe Talan.

Strong shared values

This new phase confirms the mutual trust that already exists between the two groups. Both Talan and Insum are driven by the same desire to offer organizations lasting change through the power of innovation and technology and believe in the immense potential of this acquisition.

"This association with Talan Group is proof of our Oracle APEX leadership. With our complementary expertise, we can expand our playing field and provide better support to current and future clients. Aligning our services means that we will be able to harness the incredible talent of a group that numbers close to 4,000 employees worldwide. Together, we will be able to execute large-scale projects in countries around the globe. We are thrilled to now be able to fully benefit from the cloud computing and low code sector, which is poised for exponential growth in upcoming years," said Insum cofounders Michel St-Amour, President and Francis Mignault, Executive Vice President.

The market for Oracle-based solutions, particularly APEX, is experiencing tremendous growth and represents a strategic focus for creating value for companies. Oracle Application Express (APEX) is a low-code development platform that allows users to build scalable, secure enterprise applications with world-class features that can be deployed anywhere.

About Insum

Insum develops highly specialized innovative application solutions using Oracle Application Express (APEX), a Rapid Application Development tool included with the Oracle database. With offices in Canada, the United States and Peru, Insum is currently the largest consulting firm specializing in Oracle APEX. Its internationally recognized team of experts develops custom application solutions to answer the needs of its broad client base of public and private sector organizations, including financial, government, and higher learning institutions as well as numerous Fortune 500 companies.

About Talan

Talan is a consulting firm specializing in digital innovation and transformation. For over 20 years, Talan has been advising, supporting and implementing transformation projects for businesses and public authorities, in France and abroad. With operations on five continents and nearly 4,000 consultants, the group anticipates profits of 400 million euros in 2021, and expects a turnover of 1 billion euros by 2024. The group places innovation at the heart of its development strategy and is involved in areas of technological change affecting major corporations, such as Big Data, the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. Talan takes part in key industry events like Viva Technology and regularly gives talks about the challenges of these revolutionary technologies alongside major industry players and parliamentarians (Syntec Numérique, French Parliamentary Forum on Artificial Intelligence, French Fab Tour, Forum de Giverny, etc.).

