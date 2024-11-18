MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Talan, an international group specializing in consulting and technological expertise, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Thinkmax Consulting Inc., a leading implementation partner of Microsoft Dynamics 365. Thinkmax specializes in Finance, Supply Chain, Customer Engagement, and eCommerce solutions.

The operations of Thinkmax will be merged with those of Talan Americas under the Talan brand. This strategic acquisition will enable both companies to enhance customer service by leveraging each other's expertise and best practices, while accelerating their long-term growth plans and unlocking new avenues for expansion.

This combination will expand the range of Talan's Consulting, Data, and AI services, driving additional revenue streams, fostering innovation and opening new opportunities.

"We are confident that this acquisition will significantly enhance and stabilize our core business operations, positioning Talan as a key player in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and providing a strong foundation for future growth," added Helene Kyriakakis, CEO of Talan Americas. "The addition of Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities expands Talan's service offerings and enhances our ability to deliver leading ERP solutions for the benefit of our clients."

This acquisition marks Talan's first major investment in Canada since acquiring Createch in 2022, which served as the cornerstone of Talan's North American expansion.

"Talan's decision to acquire a leading Canadian-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation partner demonstrates our confidence in the domestic software ecosystem," added Ms. Kyriakakis. "We are dedicated to investing in and growing within the markets served by Thinkmax, creating greater opportunities for Talan and fostering long-term success."

"The acquisition of Thinkmax marks a significant milestone for Talan as we continue to expand our footprint in North America," stated Mehdi Houas, President and Founder of Talan Group. "Thinkmax's esteemed reputation and robust delivery capabilities make it an ideal addition to our portfolio."

Thinkmax leadership's steadfast commitment to continuous growth and exceptional customer service will ensure operational continuity and stability. The integration process is expected to be seamless, given the two companies' similar cultures, shared expertise, and aligned business philosophies.

"Joining Talan provides Thinkmax with the scale necessary to effectively serve our clients with transformative technologies such as AI, ensuring we remain competitive and innovative," said Marc Belliveau, president of Thinkmax. "Talan's core identity as business consultants delivering leading technology solutions and digital transformation services aligns perfectly with our approach and values. Joining Talan provides us with greater resources and expanded capabilities to continue our mission of enabling our clients to achieve greatness with leading-edge technologies."

The Oaklins team in Canada played a key role in identifying Thinkmax as a strategic fit for Talan and supported Talan through each stage of this transaction. MNP Corporate Finance in Montreal conducted financial due diligence on behalf of Talan. KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. acted as financial advisor to the shareholders of Services Conseils Thinkmax.

About Talan Group

Talan is an international consulting and technology expertise group that accelerates its clients' transformation through innovation, technology, and data. For over 20 years, Talan has been advising and supporting companies and public institutions in implementing their transformation and innovation projects internationally.

Present on five continents, in 18 countries, the Group, which is Great Place to Work certified, will have more than 7,000 employees by the end of 2024. It aims to achieve a turnover of 850 million euros in the same year and exceed the one-billion-euro threshold by 2025.

With its research and innovation Centre, Talan puts innovation at the heart of its development and intervenes in the technological mutation sectors, such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Intelligence, Blockchains, to avail the growth of major groups and mid-cap companies through a committed and responsible approach. www.talan.com

By placing "Positive Innovation" at the heart of its strategy, the Talan Group is convinced that it is by serving people that technology amplifies its potential for society.

About Thinkmax

Leveraging advanced industry and technical expertise with leading-edge technologies, Thinkmax implements efficient and innovative AI-infused solutions, streamlining business processes, unifying digital experiences, and accelerating transformative change. With offices in Canada, the US, and partnerships with world-leading organizations, Thinkmax's human-centric ethos, hands-on approach, and proven methodology build sustainable solutions and enduring relationships for ongoing success.

Press contact: Manuel MAGINI, Vice President of Marketing, Tel: + 1 (438) 221-2242. [email protected]